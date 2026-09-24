Dufferin OPP advise motorists to exercise caution during harvest season

September 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind residents and visitors that September marks the beginning of the fall harvest season.

Dufferin County is an agricultural community, and as the seasons change, local farmers are busy bringing crops from the fields to our tables. From potatoes and beans to a variety of other crops, harvest is a busy time on farms throughout the county.

Once the harvest is complete, many farmers will begin fall tillage and other fieldwork. This means tractors, combines, wagons, trucks and other large agricultural equipment will continue to travel between fields, farms and rural roads.

“With the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, it can be easy to forget where our food comes from and the important work being done by the farmers in our community,” said Dufferin OPP.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists that agricultural equipment is a regular and important part of travelling on our Dufferin County roads. These large, slow-moving vehicles require additional time and space to operate safely.”

Dufferin OPP continued, “We know it can be frustrating to come up behind an agricultural vehicle displaying an orange slow-moving vehicle sign when you are trying to get somewhere. However, rather than becoming frustrated or attempting a risky pass, slow down, be patient and enjoy the moment. Take a breath, take in the scenery and remember that the vehicle ahead of you is helping bring food from our local fields to our tables.”

Motorists are encouraged to:

Slow down when approaching agricultural equipment. Give yourself plenty of time to react and adjust your speed accordingly.

Give yourself plenty of time to react and adjust your speed accordingly. Give farm equipment plenty of space. Large machinery may be wider than the lane and may need to move onto the shoulder or make wide turns.

Large machinery may be wider than the lane and may need to move onto the shoulder or make wide turns. Be patient. Agricultural equipment may be travelling at significantly lower speeds than other vehicles. Wait for a safe and legal opportunity to pass.

Agricultural equipment may be travelling at significantly lower speeds than other vehicles. Wait for a safe and legal opportunity to pass. Watch for turns. Farm equipment may make wide or unexpected-looking movements as operators enter fields, driveways or farm lanes.

Farm equipment may make wide or unexpected-looking movements as operators enter fields, driveways or farm lanes. Be extra cautious on rural roads. Farm vehicles can enter or exit fields with little warning, and mud or debris on the roadway may create additional hazards.

Farm vehicles can enter or exit fields with little warning, and mud or debris on the roadway may create additional hazards. Never attempt an unsafe pass. Ensure you have a clear view of the roadway and enough time and space to complete the pass safely and legally.

“The OPP encourages all motorists to share the road and remain alert throughout the harvest season,” said the OPP. “Whether it is a tractor, combine, wagon or other piece of agricultural equipment, give these vehicles the time and space they need to get the job done safely.”

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