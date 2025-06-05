Letters to the Editor

DNA testing brings biological family together after surprising discovery

June 5, 2025   ·   0 Comments

In August 2018, my husband Ronald Chidwick decided to get his DNA done because his mother was a Delorme and she came from northern Quebec.

She always said she had a Canadian Indian background, so Ron decided to see if it was true.

To his surprise, he found out that the man he thought was his father for 80 years was not. His real father was a man from Midland Ont. by the name of Stanley Playne, who had passed away.

Ron also discovered that he had two stepbrothers and four stepsisters.   

There were five girls in the family, but one passed away earlier. 

It was wonderful meeting the new family and we were so glad because they are wonderful.   

We also had a get-together with extended family and it was amazing meeting them all. 

Ron and his biological father look like twins.

Stanley Playne’s Grandson made the match.

I received an email from him saying “I think my Grandfather is Ron’s real Dad.”

What a shock for Ron at 80 years old. We had travelled many times to Midland over the years also.

My daughter Kim saw one of the brothers in a grocery store, years ago, and could not believe how much he looked like Ron.

It turned out to be one of his new step-brothers. 

So if you do your DNA, be careful. You might find out that you are “your own Grandpa!”

Rosalie Chidwick

Orangeville


