Discover the heart of the community in Downtown Orangeville

Looking for some authentic Canadian summer experiences? Look no further than delightful Downtown Orangeville! Whether you’re craving a relaxed afternoon on a sunny patio, browsing through charming boutiques, or want to hear some great live music, our vibrant downtown is the place to be, From must-visit festivals to our weekly farmers’ market, there’s no better time to reconnect with your community, support local businesses, and make some love-local memories.

Dine Al Fresco on Beautiful Patios

One of the true joys of warmer weather is dining outdoors, and Downtown Orangeville delivers with a fantastic variety of restaurant patios serving outstanding food. Whether you’re in the mood for a relaxed coffee date, a casual bite, or an upscale dinner, our local restaurants are ready to serve you with fresh, delicious meals and a warm welcome. Sit back, relax, and soak up the sunshine as you enjoy a meal in the heart of town. Some of our beautiful patios are pup-friendly, so you can even bring your furry friend along!

Shop Local, Support Local

Downtown Orangeville is a treasure trove of unique shops, boutiques, and services. From fashion and home décor to books, gifts, and locally made products, you’ll find thoughtful, high-quality items that you simply can’t get at the big box stores. Shopping local means more than just a purchase — it’s an investment in your community. Every dollar spent supports local jobs, families, and the vibrant character of our downtown. Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift or just window shopping for yourself, there’s always something new to see.

Mark Your Calendars for the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival

One of the most anticipated events of the year is back this weekend! The Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival takes place May 30 to June 1, and it’s an experience you won’t want to miss. Our streets come alive with incredible music from local and international artists, creating a lively atmosphere filled with rhythm, energy, and fun for all. Enjoy performances at multiple venues, including outdoor stages, restaurants, and bars. It’s the perfect weekend to plan a staycation, gather your friends, and experience the magic of music in our historic downtown.

Celebrate Your Awesome – June 21

We’re proud to be home to Celebrate Your Awesome on Friday, June 21, a day dedicated to inclusion, diversity, and community pride. This vibrant event brings together people of all ages and backgrounds for a joyful celebration filled with live performances, family activities, local vendors, and more. Come as you are and be part of a beautiful day that reminds us how powerful and inspiring it can be when communities come together to lift each other up.

Fresh Finds at the Orangeville Farmers’ Market

Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Orangeville Farmers’ Market brings the best of local food and artisans to Downtown Orangeville. The market is the ideal spot to pick up fresh produce, baked goods, preserves, meats, and handmade crafts. It’s also a great place to meet your neighbours, enjoy some live music, and start your weekend with a feel-good community vibe. Supporting local farmers and vendors has never been more enjoyable — or more delicious!

Make Downtown Orangeville Your Destination

Whether you’re looking for entertainment, dining, shopping, or a fun day out with family and friends, Downtown Orangeville offers something special every day of the week. With friendly faces and a calendar packed with fun events, summer is the perfect time to explore.

Come for a visit and fall in love with the charm of Downtown Orangeville.

