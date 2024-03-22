Dining in Dufferin: Bluebird spreads its wings with opening of The Nest Suites

By Gail Powell

Restaurateurs Rick and Michelle Arsenault want to help make Orangeville a “stay and play” tourist destination.

The owners of Bluebird Café and Grill have spread their wings to expand their business model to now include accommodations above their successful dining establishment.

It comes as no surprise that they’ve aptly named their newly opened space – The Nest Suites.

“We’re looking to offer something different other than just accommodations,” said Bluebird Café and The Nest Suites owner, Rick Arsenault.

The couple and their boutique suites team, including interior design specialist Alexis Crilly, have woven a subtle and upscale colour palette of contemporary blues and golds throughout the entire 2,500 square-foot upper-level space at 100 Broadway.

Guests of The Nest Suites will notice a minimalistic décor rich with natural wood and a collection of clean-lined mid-century modern furnishings.

Both suites, including the reception and common areas, are dotted with bird motifs and historical snapshots of popular Orangeville landmarks.

“We don’t want to be known as ‘just another place to stay’ in Orangeville,” explained Arsenault.

“We want to help Orangeville evolve into a tourism destination – showcasing all the amazing things the town has to offer – including our first-class hospitality.”

Memory curator for The Nest Suites, Jessica Marchildon, also worked closely with Rick and Michelle in the development and launch of this boutique lodging initiative.

“Rick and Michelle started to see a significant increase in guests dining at their restaurant who were from out of town,” Marchildon said.

“They felt the timing was right to create a sophisticated space where guests could experience our community with the opportunity to stay overnight right in the heart of downtown. Orangeville and Dufferin County have so much to offer visitors here including theatre, hiking, food, local winemakers and craft breweries.”

Two separate suites are now available for booking through The Nest Suites link on the Bluebird Café and Grill’s website.

The Blue Heron Room – a one-bedroom apartment-style space includes a full kitchen plus dining space, and a large living room with stowaway beds – designed with families in mind.

While The Blue Jay room offers a more intimate one-bedroom space with a private sitting area – suitable for couples or a single person perhaps in town for business.

Each room will be gifted complimentary local fare and products from participating businesses in town, including Wicked Shortbread cookies and a selection of chocolates from The Chocolate Shop. Hereward Farms Lavender linen spray will be positioned next to each bed. Specially roasted Mochaberry coffee will also be available in each room and a local natural soap maker, Bridlewood Soaps, will provide bars for each ensuite.

“We want to be the reason people choose Orangeville as a vacation and getaway destination,” said Marchildon.

For information on pricing, availability and booking The Nest Suites, visit https://www.bluebirdcafeandgrill.ca/thenest

