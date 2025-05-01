Credit Valley Conservation’s Draft Watershed Planning and Regulation Policies Available for Comment

May 1, 2025 · 0 Comments

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) is undertaking a conformity exercise of its Watershed Planning and Regulation Policies. Watershed stakeholders and residents can view the draft policy on CVC’s website and ask questions or provide comment until May 16, 2025 at cvc.ca/PlanningPolicy.

“Watershed Planning and Regulation Policies are used when considering planning and development, and regulatory matters”, says Dorothy DiBerto, Senior Manager, Planning and Policy, Watershed Management and Development Services at Credit Valley Conservation. “The modernized policy will enable us to continue providing a consistent framework for applicants and provide a clear outline on CVC’s policy framework for stakeholders and the general public.”

CVC regulates development in hazardous lands to avoid the loss of life and damage to property due to flooding and erosion, and also regulates development within wetlands. The conformity exercise of CVC’s Watershed Planning and Regulation Policies includes updating the document to be consistent with Ontario Regulation 41/24: Prohibited Activities, Exemptions and Permits, industry standards and best practices in watershed planning, natural hazards management and water resource protection. The updated policy reflects the current status of CVC’s role in plan input, plan review and CVC’s regulatory functions and requirements.

For more information about CVC’s planning and development services, visit cvc.ca/planning.

Readers Comments (0)