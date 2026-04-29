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Community Living Dufferin plans month-long event series for Community Living Month

April 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Community Living Dufferin (CLD) is inviting residents across the region to take part in a month of events celebrating inclusion, connection and community during Community Living Month.

The month of May is Community Living Month in Ontario, and Community Living Dufferin (CLD) is planning to celebrate the work of the Community Living Movement and its 125 associations spread across the province.

CLD has planned a range of activities aimed at bringing people together while highlighting the importance of inclusion for individuals of all abilities. Throughout the month, staff and participants will mark themed days and take part in blue and green spirit days, encouraging the community to show support by wearing the organization’s colours.

A key highlight will be the Community Living Day walk, roll or ride event in downtown Orangeville on May 13.

The event begins at Rotary Park at 10:30 a.m. and will include a stop at Town Hall, creating a visible celebration of belonging in the heart of the community. Local officials, including Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post, are invited to take part alongside residents.

Additional activities will include recognition of Neighbour Appreciation Week and a closing afternoon social event. Community Living Dufferin will also spotlight the people it supports through a social media campaign, sharing stories from its homes and programs.

To further mark the occasion, the organization’s East Garafraxa headquarters will be illuminated in blue and green throughout the month.

The celebrations will wrap up with the return of the Creative Partners on Stage (CPOS) Festival, running May 29 to 31 at the Theatre Orangeville Opera House.

The CPOS Festival is a weekend celebration of theatre, art and music that highlights the talents of neuro-diverse artists in the community. Presented in partnership with Community Living Dufferin and Theatre Orangeville, the annual event showcases performances from CPOS participants and other local artists.

This year’s festival features two original productions, Life OFF Mars and Picture This, staged at Theatre Orangeville. In addition to the performances, attendees can enjoy an extended intermission experience with concessions and an artisan market.

Organizers say the month is a perfect opportunity for the broader community to come together and celebrate not just the efforts of local Community Living movements, but also celebrate diversity itself while supporting a more inclusive future.


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