Comedian Michael McCreary coming to the Orangeville Opera House Sept. 20

September 10, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

Speaking with local comedian Michael McCreary during his Zoom interview with the Citizen last week offered plenty of laughs and insight into a career that began when he was just 13 years old.

He found his start at an event sponsored by DCAFS where a number of Neurodiverse teenagers were invited to take part in a stand-up show. As McCreary, who is autistic, described it, “I wanted to, but then I thought, ‘could I? And what if I bomb?’ but then I thought I really want to do this.”

So he did, and much to his surprise, comedy was a natural fit.

David Nairn was included in the Zoom interview and commented that McCreary’s first performance was totally original and “he blew us all away!”

Now at 27, McCreary has travelled extensively across Canada and into the United States to perform. He explained that when he does a show, people come up to him later to ask him if he would do a show for them, and his response is, “I am ready with lots of ideas if there is a specific subject they want me to talk about.”

His shows run 70 minutes at least.

The last 10 years have been very busy for the local comedian and his father, Doug McCreary, who has become involved in his son’s professional life in several roles, including as his agent. Meanwhile, he also runs his own business as a financial advisor.

McCreary’s 10-year stand-up comedy journey has brought him accolades and awards, along with his own brand of stand-up.

It is the wide variety of businesses and organizations that have been attracted to McCreary’s style and content that is impressive. He has performed in every province in the country, including the Yukon and across the States.

In 2016, he was the featured comic in Commander Chris Hadfield’s Generator show at Massey Hall in Toronto.

In May 2024, at the Halifax Comedy Festival, he was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for Best Writing, Variety, Comedy and Sketch.

McCreary’s interview with the Citizen began with him saying, “I write jokes for a living,” as simple as any definition of employment.

He receives great support through the Dufferin Arts Council (DAC). DAC is currently compiling a list of all its member artists, regardless of medium, as a register to find local artists, sculptors, writers, or stand-up comics as needed. DAC’s mission is to find opportunities for artists and to administer the scholarships and awards that are available through the organization.

McCreary was clear, “I’ll never forget where I come from. I live with my parents. I’m not unpleasant to live with. Mom says I’m like living with a golden retriever.”

His shows are based on a 70-minute program. His upcoming show at the Opera House, which is based on his new book, “Funny – You Don’t Look Autistic,” will mingle stand-up and his own background, as he is sure, “because stuff will happen. There is a talk back after the show and that’s my favourite part!”

This year the CBC did an interview with him at the Danforth Music Hall about being who he is and bringing all that to comedy, putting a new face to autism.

He answered the question of stage fright as a fear of his early days, which has been conquered by his success, giving him the confidence he needs.

Nairn explained as well that stand up is a force of courage. On the stage, open to the immediate reaction of the audience, acting in a play is collaborative; stand-up comedians stand alone on the stage- the bravest of all.

For his appearance at the Opera House, McCreary said he has done “a ton of work. It will be mostly about my family.”

In 2025, In the Hills Magazine worked with local communities to promote and celebrate 25 people who were 25 years old and making remarkable contributions. Michael and his brother Andy were among them.

McCreary says everyone should come to this Evening of Comedy with Michael McCreary “because it rocks. And it is tailored for Orangeville. Come and bring lots of friends,” he suggested.

“Find a class at Humber College,” he advised anyone wanting to get on stage to do stand-up. “And bring lots of friends to your first gig.

“Just have a story and then tell your opinion about it.”

He made it sound so easy.

For tickets, visit: www.dufferinarts.com

Next up for Dufferin Arts Council is its After 5 Art Salon on Oct. 7 at the Museum of Dufferin’s Corbetton Church, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

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