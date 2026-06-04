General News

Collection of businesses making up Helm Marketing Group donate $1,000 to Headwaters

June 4, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

It was with real pleasure that members of the Helm Marketing Group presented a cheque for $1,000 to the Headwaters Health Care Foundation last week, on May 20. The money was raised through the group’s practice of collecting small donations at its regular meetings.

“When we hit a thousand dollars, we donate it to a worthy cause and this time it went to the hospital,” said Ross Hutchings, the Helm founder, in a recent interview with the Citizen.

It was 15 years ago that Hutchings became so frustrated with the cost of advertising for his Orangeville retail store that he decided to find a better way, and while he was about it, to share the ideas with fellow retailers.

Starting small, the Orangeville resident, Hutchings, began by talking to other retailers and businesses with similar problems: not knowing how to spread the word about their shops and products, but held back by the cost of traditional advertising.

He proposed printing small flyers that could be posted in places like gas station stores with good foot traffic for a small fee, right at the start.

The connections grew through social media and in person with monthly gatherings in local restaurants. There, they were welcomed with discounts on certain menu items and enough space in the restaurants for people to network. This provided opportunities for people who are always looking for ways to help and connect with each other.

“We send out flyers for free as far north as [highways] 89, 24 and 109,” Hutchings said. “As well as Airport Road and across Caledon.”

Hutchings recognized that bringing people together has strong potential to create and support businesses. He saw that word of mouth in all its possibilities is an easy yet powerful tool for the success of any business.

Soon enough, it was time to open an office and engage a couple of staff to really push the marketing ideas that were gaining momentum every day. For some time, the office was on Robb Blvd, a casual, almost drop-in arrangement, which did not altogether reflect the seriousness the growing Helm required.

The move to a real office in the Mono Mall at 633419 Hwy 10, Suite 89, changed the approach to clients and gave the Helm a new look for how it handles its information sessions, individual appointments or meetings, among other things.

From the need to name ideas, giving them coherence and intent, they came up with Power of the Crowd, illustrated by how one small light bulb becomes large when shared with the energy of many.

Over time, as they grew and planned, they defined and named their Boots on the Ground program, which succinctly outlines the steps the Helm takes to promote its member businesses.

Ten points are listed in the Boots on the Ground program, covering a mix of services and networking events. The networking component takes place in a relaxed restaurant setting, giving attendees a couple of hours to enjoy a meal while meeting new contacts or continuing ongoing business conversations.

There are also frequent monthly lunch meetings, often spurred by a conversation that Hutchings sees as worthy of early discussion.

All in all, they are very satisfying and frequently very useful occasions.

The Boots on the Ground list likewise includes the benefits of flyer and business card distribution on a monthly basis to an extensive mailing list and at the office. Repetitive posting of advertising information keeps the business in people’s minds and at the top of their choices as to where to shop.

Naturally, a strong presence on social media is part of the package, including monitoring interaction activity where it is pertinent.

Hutchings answered the question of how the decision to donate $1,000 was made.

“One of our members – his wife got cancer and she was so impressed with the hospital that we donated the thousand dollars to them,” he said.

To learn more, visit: thehelmgroup.ca.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

RAM Rodeo brings bull riding, family entertainment to Orangeville this weekend

By Sam Odrowski Cowboys, cowgirls and bucking bulls will soon ride back into town for the Headwaters stop on the annual RAM Rodeo Tour. Coming ...

Museum of Dufferin honours photographers in Home & Heritage exhibition

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin has announced the winners of its 2026 Home & Heritage Photography Exhibition, celebrating images ...

Family Harmonica Workshop to feature Mark ‘Bird’ Stafford during Orangeville Blues and Jazz

By Sam Odrowski Mark “Bird” Stafford can still remember handing over $5 for his first harmonica as a child in the 1960s. Decades later, the ...

Creative Partners on Stage festival brings laughs and important lessons to Theatre Orangeville

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Photo Creative Partners on Stage presented two theatrical productions, putting a spotlight on community members with intellectual disabilities as ...

County considers policy to allow memorial signs on Dufferin highways

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County needs a formal policy that will allow residents to celebrate loved ones who died in preventable traffic mishaps. That was ...

Get ready to groove: Orangeville Blues & Jazz Festival kicks off Friday

By Sam Odrowski The streets of downtown Orangeville will soon come alive with the sounds of blues and jazz as the largest festival in town ...

Orangeville Walk for Alzheimer’s draws record crowd, fundraising total

By Sam Odrowski The annual Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraiser came to Island Lake Conservation Area on Sunday, May 31, and raised a record-breaking $90,000, with ...

Mono opts not to delve into OAS property tax tally

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono Mayor John Creelman hoped to take steps to give residents a look at how much money is not going into municipal ...

Local Special Olympics athlete heading to Unified Football World Cup in Paris

By Sam Odrowski Shelburne’s Yazmine Wilson-Daponte is headed to Paris, France, this summer after earning a spot on Team Canada’s roster for the 2026 Special ...

County report shows more paramedics are needed to improve rural response times

By JAMES MATTHEWS In keeping with the universal truth found in Beatles lyrics, rural paramedic services sometimes “get by with a little help from their ...