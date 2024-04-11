April 11, 2024 · 0 Comments
Sir:
On the evening of Tuesday, March 26, in Shelburne ’s Mel Lloyd Centre, the second of three meetings of Grey, Dufferin and Wellington County residents was held to announce details of a proposed tri-county green environment plan to upgrade federal and Ontario building codes to accommodate “green energy” programs. The proposal involves strengthening the standards for structures, electrical outlets, etc. so that solar panels can be installed on roofs and cars can be recharged from electrical sockets in garages. Additional limits may be applied to water sources, septic systems, chimneys, home heating, etc.
But we don’t know the details because the tri-county initiative is not yet organized in any meaningful way, and because the attendees were surprised by the purpose of the meeting.
Most of the approximately two dozen audience members were not regular attendees of the Dufferin Landowners meetings and consequently unaware that Dufferin County Council had declared a “climate emergency.” The effect of any agreement attached to “global warming” was loudly rejected by the audience, who outshouted the presenters, blaming them for the declaration. Three or four of those present were disappointed that they could not hear the presentation, and left or moved to another room.
The meeting had been scheduled for an hour of brief, followed by an hour of discussion. The first hour was instead devoted to calming the audience, the second to breaking up into informal groups to discuss the matter. Talk continued until the building was closed. Some participants left notes for the staff describing their opinions.
Clearly, Dufferin County citizens at the meeting are dead set against a “climate emergency,” and likely their councillors will hear about it.
Charles Hooker
Secretary, DLA