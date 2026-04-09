Canadian-themed Dufferin Polar Plunge generates funds for Special Olympics Ontario

April 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

There’s nothing quite like a sudden dunking in some freezing cold water to give your senses a wake-up call.

The 2026 Dufferin Polar Plunge, presented by the Dufferin OPP, had participants ‘freezin’ for a reason’ as they took a quick swim in cold water at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) on Sunday, March 29, to raise funds in support of Special Olympics Ontario.

This year’s event was moved indoors to the Recreation Centre to avoid weather-related issues. Both dates had to be cancelled last year after heavy snow on the first date made it too difficult for people to attend, and the second date was cancelled due to an ice storm.

The fun began when the audience participated in deciding which Special Olympics athlete had the best costume. That was followed by a contest for the best team costumes.

This year’s event theme was Canadiana, and there were plenty of maple leaves on the costumes.

The plunge taking place at the CDRC’s ice rink added to the event’s Canadian theme.

“We set up the pool at centre ice. We are the only plunge [in Canada], if not world-wide, that’s doing it indoors,” explained Jeff McLean, Dufferin OPP Provincial Constable and event organizer.

“Last year, we planned the plunge for two different days – Family Day and March 27. Family Day was snowed out and we actually had to close the roads. The second day was cancelled because of the ice storm last year. Having it indoors is a way we can control the elements but still have the polar experience.”

“We have 50 people signed up, and we are still taking registrations at the door. The water’s cold, it came straight from the hydrant, so it’s around 5 degrees Celsius. As of this morning, we had raised over $12,000,” said McLean during the event on Sunday.

A good-sized crowd, who chose to stay dry, cheered on participants as they jumped into the freezing water.

Everyone had fun, and it was a great way to raise funds for a good cause.

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