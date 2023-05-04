Call for Artists: Orangeville’s public art collection is growing

The Town of Orangeville is seeking local artists who are interested in contributing to the community’s public art collection through the 2023 Utility Box Art Display Program. Launched in 2016, the annual appeal has helped the Town to steadily grow its collection of public art installations.

Today, 30 utility boxes and 11 murals at locations throughout Orangeville have been transformed into colourful works of art with designs by 26 Dufferin County artists featured. In addition to offering the opportunity for artists to showcase their original works of art to new audiences, the Utility Box Art Display Program aims to promote Orangeville as an arts and culture hub for the region.

“Dufferin County has such a rich tapestry of artistic talent,” says Deb Menken, a local artist whose work is displayed on a utility box at 100 Centennial Road. “I love that the Town of Orangeville supports local artists by using their work to beautify the town. I am proud to have my art on one of their utility boxes.”

Up to four utility box locations will be considered in this year’s competition, including:

• 326 Broadway

• 44 Broadway

• Centennial and Dawson Roads

• Dragonfly Park, near 17 Town Line

The Call for Artists is open to any visual medium that can be submitted as a digital image and duplicated in a high-quality large-scale format, including painting, drawing, photography, and digital art.

Artists are encouraged to carefully review the requirements and templates outlined in the Call for Artists. To be eligible, artists must reside in Dufferin County and be at least 18 years old. Designs should fit the character of Orangeville and may include themes of nature, local history or landmarks, or celebration of local arts and culture. Art will be selected with consideration to scale, form, content, and design relative to the site.

Winning submissions will be selected by jury and those artists will receive $750 for their work. The deadline for responses to the Call for Artists is Thursday, May 11 at 12 p.m. Complete details and an application can be found at orangeville.ca/call-for-artists.

