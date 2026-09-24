An important program in our community

September 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

My purpose in writing this letter is to highlight the Shelburne adult day program ran by Dufferin County Community Support Services. I want everyone in the area to know and understand how much this opportunity does for elderly, disabled, or lonely people.

I have attended weekly for over a year. I am a 73-year-old, below-the-knee amputee, and the program has been a lifesaver – literally. I live at home with my daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, but I need to be able to get out and be with adults to whom I can relate and communicate with.

This program has offered me that and more. It is with deep appreciation that I want everyone to understand just how much this has done for me and all the people who attend. Every week that I go has kept me sane, healthy and a better person.

Before I was able to participate in this program, I was suicidal during the winter months. Being in a wheelchair and walker, it’s very difficult to even get out for a walk. I’m therefore confined to my basement apartment. It gets very lonely. My family is amazing, and my daughters and grandchildren have always been close to me, but as I have said, you need to have more.

Whenever possible, guests are invited in to speak to us on a variety of topics such as writing, literature, and science. These presentations stimulate our minds and add to our sense that we are still contributing members of our community.

I feel connected and less lonely.

What can I say about the people involved in the program who do everything for you? They offer you their time. They listen. And you can feel that it’s not fake. You know that they really are interested in what’s going on in your life. They offer food. Approval. Even love.

They make you feel needed and wanted. I feel smart and an important part of society through their kindness and respect. They help me deal with the loss of my limb. I am only one person of many who attend the program, and the staff and volunteers do this for each and every one of us.

If you sometimes wonder about where your tax or charitable dollars go, these adult programs are a vital part of assistance for elderly and infirm people in your area. If you are one of those who is older and lonely, reach out to your local adult program.

Cynthia Straw

Orangeville

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