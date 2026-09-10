A new school year, a new team: Advocating for your child from the start

September 10, 2026 · 0 Comments

September brings a fresh start: new teachers, new classrooms, new routines, and often a new team of people supporting your child.

For parents of children with disabilities, developmental differences, autism, ADHD, learning needs, or complex medical needs, September can also mean starting the advocacy process all over again. You may find yourself explaining your child’s needs, reviewing accommodations, sharing strategies, and helping a new teacher understand what makes your child successful.

While it can feel overwhelming, starting these conversations early can make a meaningful difference.

Start conversations early

You don’t have to wait until a problem arises to connect with your child’s teacher or school team. Reach out early and share what you know about your child, not just their challenges, but their strengths, interests, and what helps them thrive.

Consider sharing what motivates your child, how they communicate best, situations that may be difficult, strategies that have worked in the past, and signs that they may be becoming overwhelmed.

You know your child in a way that no one else does. Your insight is an important part of helping their school team understand and support them.

Review their supports

The beginning of the year is also a good time to review your child’s IEP, accommodations, or other supports. Make sure you understand what is in place and communicate any changes with the school team.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions:

“How will this accommodation look in the classroom?”

“Who can my child go to if they become overwhelmed?”

“How will we know if these supports are working?”

Advocacy isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about asking questions, sharing information, and working together.

Build Relationships

School advocacy can easily become about emails, meetings, forms, and paperwork. While those things are important, relationships matter too.

Your child’s teacher is getting to know your child, just as you are getting to know the teacher. Share successes, communicate what is working, and ask what they are noticing at school. Building that relationship early can make it much easier to address concerns if they arise later in the year.

And remember, you don’t have to address everything at once. Ask yourself:

“What is the one thing that would make the biggest difference for my child right now?”

Start there.

Advocate for yourself, too

For many parents, advocacy becomes another full-time job. Coordinating appointments, completing paperwork, navigating waitlists, communicating with schools, and researching services can lead to advocacy burnout.

If you find yourself overwhelmed by school emails, meetings, or paperwork, remember that exhaustion does not mean you are failing your child. It means you’ve been carrying a lot.

You are allowed to ask for help. You are allowed to prioritize. You are allowed to take a break.

As the new school year begins, remember that advocating for your child isn’t about knowing every policy or having all the answers. It’s about knowing your child, communicating their needs, and building a strong partnership with the people supporting them.

A successful school year starts with a team, and you are an important part of that team. At WonderTree, we are glad to be a part of that team for many families, supporting them as they navigate school systems, accommodations, services, and the many decisions that come with supporting a child with additional needs.

At WonderTree, we are hosting a variety of groups this fall for neurodivergent youth, tackling tough topics like puberty, relationships, autistic self-identity, executive functioning, and more. To learn more about our groups, visit our website: wondertreepractice.ca

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