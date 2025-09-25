Wonderful results from Orangeville’s 45th Annual Terry Fox Run

September 25, 2025 · 0 Comments
On behalf of the organizing group for the Orangeville Terry Fox Run #143, we’d like to give our heartfelt thanks to the 148 participants who showed up on Sunday, September 14, 2025, to take part in our 45th annual Terry Fox Run in support of Cancer Research.
We raised a remarkable $28,625, which is very close to the largest amount we have ever raised in Orangeville.
It’s not too late to donate more to this marvellous cause through our webpage at run.terryfox.ca/92780
Mark Whitcombe
Orangeville