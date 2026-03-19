Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival to feature top-tier roster of Canadian talent

March 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The 22nd Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival is taking over Orangeville from June 5 to 7, featuring over 40 acts performing the very best of both genres.

For the 13th consecutive year, the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival has maintained its place on Festivals and Events Ontario’s annual Top 100 list.

The award-winning festival will continue to be a celebration of blues and jazz music, while once again transforming downtown Orangeville into the region’s largest music festival and event venue.

The three-day event attracts 30,000 to 40,000 attendees and generates around $2.5 million in economic activity for the area.

“On behalf of the Festival Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers, we are thrilled to present another three-day weekend of exceptional music and events for thousands of local residents and visitors,” said Festival Board of Directors President Nancy Claridge.

“This incredible event is made possible with support from the Orangeville Business Improvement Area, local businesses, the Town of Orangeville, government funding agencies, our featured performers, and the enthusiastic audiences who attend.”

This year’s headliners at the TD Mainstage and Opera House include Miss Emily, Emilie-Claire Barlow, Paul James Band and Blackburn Brothers. Additional featured artists include Steve Marriner, Durham County Poets (Quebec), The Sugar Darlings, and Vinyl Paradise.

There will also be a Jazz Society Big Band Tribute to Sinatra, featuring John Amato, that won’t disappoint.

“We are especially proud to highlight an incredible roster of Canadian artists. With over 40 acts scheduled, the 2026 festival will feature some of the finest talent in blues and jazz music,” said Larry Kurtz, festival founder and artistic director.

“Our headliners have won major awards such as Juno’s and Maple Blues awards. You will be treated to some of the finest talent in the country. There is great diversity in the bands and performers and with three stages, there is something for most musical tastes.”

He added, “If you like acoustic blues or jazz, then the Opera House is where you will want to be. Our main stage will feature lots of rocking blues, but also big band and classic jazz.”

In addition to world-class talent at the Opera House and TD Mainstage in Alexandra Park, which comes at a nominal cost, there is still plenty to do and see, completely free.

Performances on the TD Broadway Stage are free to enjoy, along with the Classic Cars Blues Cruise on Broadway and the Blues & Bikes Show & Shine Event. There is also the Broadway Ramble, featuring over 35 food and artisanal craft market vendors, as well as workshops at the Mill Street Branch of the Orangeville Public Library.

Street performers will be set up in the downtown core as well, providing intimate performances throughout the weekend.

“We are very proud of our festival and think it is tremendous value for a very low price for our visitors and attendees. We have been awarded as one of the Top 100 Festivals and Events in Ontario for 13 years running. We have a great reputation in the Canadian music scene as a place that musicians love to perform at,” said Kurtz.

Tickets to the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival go on sale Saturday, March 21, and provide access to both the TD Mainstage and Opera House. Weekend passes are $40 and single-day passes are $15 for Friday, $30 for Saturday and $10 for Sunday.

“We feel the festival offers high quality at a very reasonable price. Most events are free,” Kurtz said. “This is such a bargain thanks to our generous sponsors and government support who make our festival super affordable.”

Visit orangevillebluesandjazz.ca to purchase a ticket once they go on sale.

“Come out and enjoy one of the most fun and entertaining weekends of the year. We love seeing everyone getting together and forgetting their problems for a few hours while enjoying some of the greatest music Canada has to offer,” Kurtz enthused.

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