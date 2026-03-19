Mono gives first reading of election sign rules

March 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Mono’s town staff have kicked into gear the preparations for this fall’s municipal elections.

Fred Simpson, the town’s clerk, told council during its March 10 meeting that alternative means to cast a vote have been approved. Residents can choose their preferred council panel by way of the Internet and telephone in addition to marking a ballot.

He said October’s municipal election will be the third time voters have had those voting methods available to them.

There is also an advance voting period that begins 10 days before voting day, Simpson said.

“And it’s open continuous without break until the close of voting at 8 p.m. on voting day,” he said.

Voting day is Oct. 26.

“This proved successful during the previous elections and gave electors ample opportunity to vote by Internet or telephone, whichever was their preference,” Simpson said. “While not required to be detailed in the Alternate Voting Methods Bylaw, the intention is to operate a Voter Help Centre at town hall.”

Voter assistance will be available Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Oct. 19-23 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and from 8:30 a.m. until the close of polls at 8 p.m. Oct. 26.

Electors can call or attend in person to receive assistance with voting during these times.

The final day for nominations and hopeful candidates to ink their names on the ballot is Aug. 21. And that’s the day when candidates are permitted to erect campaign signage throughout the municipality.

According to a report to council, empirical evidence suggests that the presence of campaign signage can have a measurable, positive effect on voter mobilization and overall turnout.

“Beyond mere name recognition, signage serves as a vehicle for voter expression and participation,” the report read.

In the last two municipal elections, Mono has seen an increase in candidates who wish to use election signs in their campaigns. However, this growth has highlighted a gap in municipal governance.

“The lack of clear, standardized rules has historically created challenges for both candidates and enforcement,” Simpson said in his report. “Establishing a comprehensive bylaw will provide the necessary clarity to manage this increased demand while ensuring fair play and public order.”

Simpson said this will be the first election for Mono to have a campaign sign bylaw.

“This will give the town the ability to set some rules and regulations for election signs,” he said.

There are a number of standards to ensure consistency and maintain community aesthetics that candidates have to adhere to regarding campaign materials.

Signs cannot be displayed before nomination day, and they must be removed within three days after the voting period.

To decrease traffic hazards to motorists and pedestrians, signs must not obstruct traffic signals, sight triangles, or pedestrian pathways. All signage must adhere to established standards regarding size, height, and illumination.

A sign deposit is collected by the municipality from election candidates. Any signs that remain after three days after voting day may be removed by town staff, and the cost will be deducted from the candidate’s deposit.

An election sign bylaw didn’t suit all councillors.

“I guess it’s inevitable, but I’m disappointed to see this,” Councillor Ralph Manktelow said.

Coun. Melinda Davie shared that disappointment.

Manktelow said Mono has been a relatively sign-free municipality in past political contests. He said signs are not important in a municipal election, and they mess up the landscape.

He said allowing signs 1.5 square metres is just too much.

It is a common size limit for signs used in provincial and federal elections, Simpson said.

Manktelow had a measuring tape and illustrated how long a 1.5-metre-wide sign would be.

“That’s ridiculous,” Manktelow said.

“It is absurd for a municipal election,” Davie said.

Creelman asked if council was going to exempt federal and provincial political parties from using signs of those dimensions.

“I think we’ve got to be consistent across the board,” Creelman said.

If the size in federal and provincial elections were to be restricted, Simpson said there would likely be pushback from the parties. However, should council wish, a sign bylaw can be adopted.

“I’m okay if we had a bylaw that says no election signs in the Town of Mono,” Coun. Elaine Capes said and suggested that a motion be made for a decision to that end.

Davie said she would second such a motion.

“I think we need to think about this, frankly,” Creelman said and suggested the issue be deferred until a future council meeting.

Simpson said he will write a report for council detailing any risks associated with an all-out ban on election signs. Regardless, he felt there wasn’t time to bring a bylaw forward to govern signs for the October election.

The status quo is nothing on the books governing election signs in Mono, including sign size, Simpson said.

After much back and forth, council agreed to give first reading to the proposed bylaw to regulate the placement and size of election campaign signs.

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