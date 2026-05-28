School bus driver charged with stunt driving after being stopped travelling 100km/h in posted 50km/h zone

By Sam Odrowski Shelburne’s Yazmine Wilson-Daponte is headed to Paris, France, this summer after earning a spot on Team Canada’s roster for the 2026 Special ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS In keeping with the universal truth found in Beatles lyrics, rural paramedic services sometimes “get by with a little help from their ...

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a school bus driver from Beeton with stunt driving after she was observed travelling 100 km/h in ...

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers proved that policing duties can sometimes include a little “herd control” after assisting with an unexpected livestock incident on ...

By Sam Odrowski Ryan Grist has been part of the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival since nearly the beginning — and this weekend, he’ll be ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The second annual Mrs. Roper Romp is set to return to downtown Orangeville on May 30, bringing a ...

By Sam Odrowski Juno nominee Alex Pangman is returning to the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival (OBJF) nearly two decades after her first appearance, having ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Gender and geography matter little when it comes to people who victimize others through human trafficking. Arunas Kalinauskas, the CRYNoT committee’s chairperson, ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS At least one Orangeville resident wonders who she can turn to about ending illicit activities at a suspected drug house in her ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The second annual Mrs. Roper Romp is set to return to downtown Orangeville on May 30, bringing a ...