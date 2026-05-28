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Stray calf assisted by OPP officers after falling out of moving trailer on Highway 10

May 28, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers proved that policing duties can sometimes include a little “herd control” after assisting with an unexpected livestock incident on Highway 10 in Mono.

While on general patrol earlier this month, Dufferin OPP officers observed the rear door of a livestock trailer become dislodged, causing a young Charolais calf to fall from the moving trailer and roll safely to the side of the roadway, suffering minor cuts and scrapes in the process.

The calf quickly moved itself out of traffic and sought shelter nearby. Thankfully, officers were already in the area and, with the help of several caring community members, were able to keep the calf calm and safe while coordinating with the driver of the trailer.

Officers radioed ahead and the farmer promptly returned to retrieve the young calf, which fortunately suffered only minor injuries before being reunited with the rest of the herd.

“No two calls are ever the same in policing, which is what makes the profession such a diverse and unique career. From emergency response calls to assisting stranded livestock, officers never know what a shift may bring,” reads a Dufferin OPP press release.

“Dufferin OPP would like to thank the members of the public who stopped to assist, as well as the dedicated officers who helped ensure the situation had a safe and positive outcome for everyone involved.”


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