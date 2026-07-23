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Two new tree sculptures bring art, creativity and playfulness to Orangeville parks

July 23, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The Town of Orangeville has expanded its public art collection with two new tree sculptures by artist Robbin Wenzoski. Installed in Fendley Park and Alexandra Park, the sculptures celebrate Orangeville’s arts, natural spaces and community spirit while adding new landmarks for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Animals at Play: Slide of Life

At Fendley Park, Animals at Play: Slide of Life captures the fun, discovery and adventure of one of Orangeville’s favourite family destinations. With its accessible splash pad, multi-level playground, picnic area and scenic trails, the park is a place where families gather to play, explore and connect with nature.

A whimsical rabbit sits atop the sculpture, while a waterslide spirals around the trunk, reflecting the joyful energy of children at play. Inside a carved opening, an owl glides on a rope swing, surrounded by relief carvings of local wildlife, including a beaver, raccoon, squirrel, ducks and fish. Together, these elements celebrate both the spirit of play and the wildlife found throughout Orangeville’s parks and natural spaces.

Celebration of the Arts

At Alexandra Park, Celebration of the Arts pays tribute to the creativity and cultural spirit of the community. Located adjacent to the Town Hall in Alexandra Park, the site marks the main stage for the Blues & Jazz Festival each June and has long been a gathering place for artistic expression and community celebration.

Carved from a black walnut log, the sculpture is crowned by a graceful dancer, symbolizing the energy, passion and movement that connect the performing and visual arts. Intricate relief carvings representing a range of artistic disciplines surround the piece, reflecting the ways art inspires creativity, strengthens connections and enriches community life.

“These sculptures showcase two things that make Orangeville unique—our vibrant arts community and our beautiful parks,” said Coun. Joe Andrews, chair of the town’s Economic Development and Culture Committee. “This artwork invites residents and visitors to experience these spaces in a new way while reflecting the creativity, culture and natural beauty that are central to our community.”


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