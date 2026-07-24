Trillium Ford Shelburne hosts Drive 4UR Community in support of Shelburne Legion

July 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Trillium Ford Shelburne invited local residents to come out to the Highway 89 dealership just east of Shelburne for a Drive 4UR Community event on Saturday, July 18.

The day-long event allowed people to test-drive one of several brand-new Ford vehicles while raising money for a good cause.

Funds raised were in support of Shelburne Legion Branch 220.

For every eligible test drive completed during the event, Ford of Canada pledged to donate $30, up to a maximum of $6,000, to the local Legion.

Funds raised will help support the installation of an accessible walkway at the Legion’s main entrance, improving accessibility for veterans, Legion members and visitors.

For some drivers, it was a chance to experience a vehicle they may be interested in, while others were just curious about the new line-up of Ford vehicles.

“Our dealership has always believed in supporting the communities we serve,” said Len Rice, owner and managing partner of Trillium Ford Shelburne. “Drive 4UR Community is a simple way for residents to make a meaningful impact. A quick test drive can help create a more accessible and welcoming space at our local Legion.”

Visitors had the opportunity to take a vehicle on a planned route around town with one of the sales staff at Trillium Ford. Available test drive vehicles included the Ford Maverick, F-150, Ranger, Explorer, and the popular Mustang.

Trillium Ford hosted more than just the chance to test drive a vehicle and turned it into a day-long fun event. In addition to the test drives, there was a charity barbecue, a family-friendly atmosphere, and live music.

It was a chance for local residents to support a meaningful community project while experiencing driving a new vehicle and maybe deciding on what vehicle may be in their future plans.

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