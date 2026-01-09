The customer is always right

by BRIAN LOCKHART

Now that the new year is here, maybe you have taken advantage of Boxing Day sales, or as the retail world has now reinvented it – Boxing WEEK sales.

Yes, this unusually named day has now become an entire week when stores entice you to come in and spend even more money after you have already maxed out your credit cards on Christmas purchases.

I don’t mind it – I got a couple of nice deals this Boxing Week.

So, Merry Boxing Week to everyone, and Happy.. something.

Some customers will shop in a calm, dignified manner. Others follow the old saying, ‘The customer is always right,’ and make a lot of demands of shopkeepers and store employees.

Except the phrase, ‘The customer is always right,’ was never a thing.

When you think about it, why would it be correct? Just because you’re a customer doesn’t mean you can decide to be rude to store staff or make unreasonable demands.

The original saying was ‘The customer is always right, in matters of taste,’ which gives it an entirely different meaning.

The original saying, coined by a retailer, means, do not argue about a customer’s preferences. It was never meant to tell employees to give in to unrealistic customer demands.

There are many old sayings that have changed over time, and with that, their meanings and intended wisdom.

‘Money is the root of all evil,’ is an often quoted phrase from the bible. It seems to imply that rich people are inherently bad and somehow achieved their money through nefarious means.

Why would a person who has done well in business or in life be automatically considered ‘evil’ in some way?

The original passage in the bible states, ‘The LOVE of money is the root of all evil.’ That single word dramatically changes the entire meaning.

The phrase doesn’t mean that money itself is bad; it is the excessive desire for it that leads to various forms of wrongdoing.

‘Curiosity killed the cat,’ is an old saying that implies sticking your nose into somewhere where it doesn’t belong will get you into trouble.

However, the original phrase is actually, ‘Curiosity killed the cat, but satisfaction brought it back.’

Those additional words entirely change the meaning. The phrase implies that curiosity may lead to setbacks, but the rewards of discovery make it worthwhile.

You have probably heard, or used the phrase, ‘Blood is thicker than water.’

The modern meaning is that your family always comes before everyone else. However, there are a lot of families that do not get along for different reasons.

If you have a brother who is the black sheep of the family, and just got out of prison after his third conviction of being some kind of sexual pervert, do you place him higher on your list than a lifelong friend who has supported you your entire life?

The original phrase is ‘The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb.’

This implies the exact opposite of the modern phrase. It actually means that bonds made by choice are stronger than family ties.

Remember that the next time someone tells you that you are obligated to help that creepy relative who hasn’t worked for 20 years, does illicit drugs, and is looking for a place to crash for the week, and they suggest your house has a nice guest bedroom.

“A jack of all trades, but master of none,’ is an old saying that seems to ridicule someone who tries to accomplish varying tasks, but has limited skills.

The original saying is, ‘Jack of all trades, master of none, though oftentimes better than master of one.’

That little addendum changes the entire meaning.

The phrase now means that having multiple skills, even if not perfectly mastered, is more valuable than excelling in just one area.

Remember that the next time you criticize someone for trying their best but not achieving perfection every time.

‘Birds of a feather flock together’ is a phrase that implies that people who have the same interests gravitate toward each other.

However, the original phrase has the added line, ‘until the cat comes.’

This is a warning about fair-weather friends who are there for you until trouble arrives. That’s when your not-so-loyal friends have scattered and left you on your own.

Things take on a different meaning when you see the whole picture.

“The early bird gets the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese!”

