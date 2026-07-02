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Grand Valley honours crossing guard Sandra Crane as 2026 Senior of the Year

July 2, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Grand Valley has named Sandra Crane its 2026 Senior of the Year, recognizing nearly four decades of service to the community and her lasting impact on generations of local families.

Crane was honoured by Grand Valley council for her remarkable 37 years as a school crossing guard, a role that has made her a familiar and reassuring presence for students, parents and motorists alike. Throughout her years of service, she has helped thousands of children safely cross the street while becoming a well-known and trusted figure in the community.

In a statement, the Town of Grand Valley said Crane’s commitment has extended far beyond ensuring children get to and from school safely.

“Grand Valley Council was proud to recognize Sandra Crane for her remarkable 37 years of dedicated service as a school crossing guard in our community,” the statement said. “For generations of students and families, Sandra has been a familiar and welcoming presence at the crosswalk, greeting children with a smile, ensuring their safety, and providing peace of mind to parents every school day.”

The Ontario Senior of the Year Award is presented annually by municipalities across the province to recognize residents aged 65 and older who have enriched the social, cultural or civic life of their community through volunteerism and service.

Each municipality selects one recipient to honour outstanding local contributions.

The town said Crane’s kindness, reliability and genuine care have touched the lives of countless residents over the years, making her a deserving recipient of this year’s honour.

Officials added that Crane’s dedication reflects the spirit of volunteerism and community service that the Senior of the Year award is intended to celebrate.

Beyond her daily duties as a crossing guard, the town said Crane has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to Grand Valley through her community spirit and years of public service, leaving a lasting legacy and serving as an inspiring example of the difference one dedicated resident can make.


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