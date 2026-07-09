Orangeville Rotary Ribfest closing in on $1 million raised for community projects since 2010

July 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

After nearly 17 years of serving up barbecue and community spirit, Orangeville Rotary Ribfest is closing in on a major milestone: raising $1 million for local projects.

The ribfest has grown considerably since its debut in 2010, expanding from about 9,600 attendees and $10,000 raised to one of Orangeville’s largest annual gatherings, attracting more than 20,000 visitors each year.

“Since 2010 we have raised just over $950,000,” said Ingrid Sproxton, a Rotary Club member and Orangeville Ribfest co-organizer. “We’re hoping to break $1 million this year.”

The annual fundraiser returns to the Alder Street Recreation Centre from July 17 to 19, with organizers hoping to surpass last year’s attendance of just under 25,000 visitors.

This year’s proceeds will support the redevelopment of Rotary Park, where the Rotary Club has committed $250,000 toward rebuilding the playground as part of the park’s broader revitalization. Sproxton said the club has already raised $116,000 toward that commitment and hopes this year’s Ribfest will help move the fundraising effort beyond the halfway mark.

The Orangeville Rotary Club has a longstanding connection to Rotary Park on 2nd Avenue, building it decades ago. The redevelopment project is a large undertaking with a new playground, revitalized tennis courts, improved sports fields, an artificial skating loop, and other improvements aimed at creating an updated community space for future generations.

This year’s festival will feature one new ribber, Big Texas BBQ, along with new musical acts The Nobs, Kvetch and Mossy Frog. Returning favourites include The Campfire Poets and Larry Kurtz and the Lawbreakers, while KidsFest will introduce free family photos for the first time.

Visitors can also enjoy the Classic Car Show, a variety of food vendors and a returning shoe drive for Soles4Souls in partnership with BioPed Orangeville. Last year, the initiative collected about 150 pairs of shoes — enough to fill a half-ton truck — and organizers hope to surpass that total this year.

Sproxton said the event’s success has always been rooted in community support.

“What has contributed to the success of Ribfest is 100 per cent the great support from the community, including sponsors, vendors, volunteers, patrons, the County of Dufferin and the Town of Orangeville,” she said. “Orangeville is a very supportive community for Rotary, and I think that’s what’s made it the successful event that it is.”

More than 200 volunteers help make the festival possible each year, alongside community partners such as the Orangeville Headwaters Minor Baseball Association, the Orangeville Northmen, the Orangeville Flyers, IODE Dufferin, and the Four Scouts of Orangeville.

“We just couldn’t do it without that kind of volunteer support,” said Sproxton.

Over the years, Ribfest proceeds have funded projects including the Fendley Park Splash Pad, the natural playground at Island Lake Conservation Area in partnership with the Orangeville Lions, the Rotary gazebo along the Island Lake trail and the gazebo at the emergency entrance of Headwaters Health Care Centre.

“We’ve used that $950,000 towards many projects … the money goes right back into the community,” Sproxton said.

“We hope everyone will leave Ribfest with a full stomach, a big smile and great memories,” she said.

Readers Comments (0)