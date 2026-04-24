Stepping away was never an option

April 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

Editor,

When Ontario’s Minister of Education placed the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board under supervision in June 2025, my role as an elected trustee was significantly impacted. Along with my fellow trustees, I was removed from governance responsibilities and excluded from the board’s day-to-day operations. Since that time, I have had no access to board communication systems, no official updates, and no opportunity to participate in school events in my capacity as a trustee within the communities I was elected to serve.

Yet stepping away was never an option for me.

I was elected to serve the families of this community. Even though I have been sidelined administratively, I have not left. I am still here.

To my knowledge, I am currently the only elected trustee at a school board under supervision who continues to regularly attend and remain actively present in the schools within my ward. While trustees in boards currently under supervision have all been affected by the loss of our formal roles, I have made a conscious decision to stay connected and visible in the communities that entrusted me with their vote.

I have continued to serve students and families in a different but deeply meaningful way: through prayer and presence.

Through my role as regional director of the Rosary Apostolate, I have helped revive a cherished Catholic tradition in our local schools. The Rosary Apostolate, founded in 1997 by Sister Marilina Cinelli, began as a response to teachers and principals who wanted volunteers to pray the Rosary with their students. What started in Catholic classrooms in Toronto grew into a vibrant ministry across the GTA.

I had reached out to Sister Marilina in 2024 to volunteer and was told the Caledon region had closed down during the pandemic. She then asked if I would take on the role of Regional Director to help revive the initiative locally. Despite feeling overwhelmed, I put my trust in God and persevered with faith.

Today, the Rosary Apostolate has been fully revived in my region and is actively serving all 11 Catholic elementary schools within my jurisdiction, as well as one Catholic secondary school. Through this work, I have helped grow the ministry across the entirety of my region, with only one additional Catholic secondary school still to be fully integrated into the program. The Rosary Apostolate volunteers visit schools once per month from October through May to pray with the students and staff.

One of the most moving experiences is the peace that fills the room when students and teachers pray together. You can feel it. Everyone is always so welcoming and grateful for our visits which is profoundly satisfying.

Under this initiative, parish-based regions have been re-established or newly formed, including Holy Family Parish in Bolton, St. Timothy’s Parish in Orangeville, St. John the Evangelist Parish in Caledon East, and a developing region at St. Patrick Parish in Wildfield.

In May 2025, over 10,000 blessed Miraculous Medals and Rosaries were distributed to Catholic students and staff across Caledon and Dufferin — a tangible sign of faith and encouragement for students navigating increasingly complex challenges.

Despite being excluded from official board functions, I remain closely connected to parents, students, and school communities. I continue to advocate, to listen, and to be physically present in schools through this ministry work.

For me, being a Catholic school trustee is a calling rooted in faith and service.

I was elected to serve, and I will continue to serve — with faith, with love, and with an unwavering commitment and dedication to my community and the Catholic students and families I was elected to serve.

Paula Dametto-Giovannozzi

Trustee DPCDSB

Representing Caledon and Dufferin County

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