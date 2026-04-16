Big Brothers Big Sisters raises $25,000 at annual bowling fundraiser

April 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Supporters of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District gathered at the Best Western on April 10 to celebrate the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, Bowl For Kids’ Sake.

The themed event, held each year to raise funds in support of mentoring programs for local youth, brought together teams made up of workplaces, friend groups and families — highlighting the breadth of community support behind the organization’s mission.

Executive Director Nancy Stallmach thanked event attendees for their continued commitment and emphasized the importance of mentorship.

“When we think about growing up, we all have memories of someone who made a difference in our lives, someone who took the time to listen, who gave us guidance, or just simply was there for us,” Stallmach said. “That is our aim at Big Brothers, Big Sisters. Our goal is to ensure that every child has the chance to experience that kind of mentorship.”

The bowling portion of the event marked the final leg of the fundraiser, with participants taking part in virtual Wii bowling matches set up inside a rented hall at the hotel. The interactive format allowed large groups to compete and socialize throughout the afternoon. With live music, prizes, and a western cowboy theme, attendees wasted no time getting into the sports, going head-to-head against each other on the virtual lanes.

Stallmach noted that the annual fundraiser continues to play a critical role in sustaining programs across the region, helping the organization reach youth in need of guidance while enriching volunteers’ lives.

“Last year alone, through our programs, we matched over 200 children with caring mentors. Your participation today helps us continue that and to operate in Dufferin County and provide our critical services to local children and families. Mentoring a child doesn’t just change their life, it can also transform your own,” said Stallmach.

The fundraiser concluded with the annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake event held throughout the day, ultimately raising approximately $25,000 in donations from the community.

With another successful year completed, organizers say the continued generosity of local supporters ensures that mentorship opportunities remain accessible to children and families across Dufferin County.

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