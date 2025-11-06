Seeback’s response to letter on ‘Stand on Guard legislation’

Dear Ms. Carey,

Thanks for your Oct. 9, 2025 Letter to the Editor in response to my support of our Conservative Stand on Guard principle: a common-sense amendment to the Criminal Code that finally puts the law on the side of law-abiding Canadians before repeat offenders.

I agree, Canadian law, under Section 34(2) of the Criminal Code says Canadians have the right to use force to defend themselves and others from threats of force; however, the law is vague and subjective. Under Liberal laws, too many Canadians who fight off violent intruders end up arrested facing years of expensive trials, while violent repeat offenders walk free on bail.

Our Conservative amendment to section 34(2) would deem the use of force to be presumed reasonable when used against an individual who unlawfully enters a house and poses a threat to the safety of anyone inside. Specifically, it will clarify that when a person reasonably believes that an individual who has unlawfully entered their dwelling poses a threat to the safety of any person within the use of force is presumed to be reasonable.

You assert our Conservative proposal is modeled on “Stand Your Ground” legislation in the U.S. It is not. Our proposal does not create blanket immunity, nor does it import those U.S. laws. It is a targeted, Canadian clarification anchored in the existing section 34 reasonableness standard. Our principle maintains proportionality, individualized assessment, and guardrails against vigilantism.

Canadians are living in fear because of Liberal catch-and-release laws C-5 and C-75. After years of the Liberals’ broken justice system, repeat violent offenders walk free on easy bail while ordinary Canadians face years of expensive trails. The Stand on Guard principle is a step forward to putting law-abiding families before repeat offenders, making Canadians feel safer in their communities.

Families deserve protection, not punishment. Conservatives will change the law to ensure Canadians can act with certainty when their loved ones are put in danger that they won’t be thrown in jail for simply defending their homes, their families, and themselves.

Thanks again for bringing your concerns to my attention.

Sincerely,

Kyle Seeback, M.P.

Dufferin-Caledon

