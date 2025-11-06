‘Respect YOUR Rec’ campaign launches, discouraging further vandalism, theft

November 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

The Town of Orangeville is home to parks, libraries, and recreation centres that provide essential recreational and sporting opportunities for local residents.

“They are a way to connect the people and places where we live, work and play,” reads a press release from the Town of Orangeville. “These crucial services are put at risk when things like vandalism and poor treatment of our staff and other users becomes an ongoing problem.”

“In 2024, Respect YOUR Rec brought attention to several major vandalism incidents, and unfortunately it continues to be an issue,” the release added.

The Alder Recreation Centre was vandalized last week when its new accessible power door operators were torn off the wall.

Other instances of recreation facilities being disrespected include copper wiring being stolen from baseball diamond lights and spectator seating benches being stolen from Rotary Park earlier this fall.

“These are just some examples of incidents that hurt us all in the end,” reads the town’s press release. “Often spaces must be closed to complete repairs, and this impacts our participants and our residents.”

The Town of Orangeville’s manager of recreation and events, Sharon Doherty-Gaudin, highlighted the importance of the ongoing Respect YOUR Rec campaign.

“Respect YOUR Rec is all about recognizing the power our community spaces have to bring us all together,” said Doherty-Gaudin. “It’s a call to own our role in keeping these places welcoming, safe and full of pride. When each of us chooses to respect our parks, facilities and one another, we build a stronger, more caring community.”

The Respect YOUR Rec launch takes place on Monday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Alder Recreation Centre. The campaign launch will feature an evening of activities, giveaways, and the opportunity to sign the “Respect Pledge.”

Anyone who enters the pledge photo contest will have a chance to win $100, $200, or $300 in Rec Bucks.

“It takes strong leadership, willing to lead by example to inspire change. That’s why Mayor Lisa Post and members of council will begin the evening by taking the pledge again this year,” reads the town’s press release. “Together, they are committing to work with the community to Respect YOUR Rec.”

The Town of Orangeville’s parks, libraries, and recreation centres act as community hubs that should provide a safe and welcoming space for all. This includes staff, visitors, and users alike.

“In the end, vandalism costs everyone,” said Mayor Post. “These are valuable funds and resources redirected from enhancing our spaces and programs to make repairs that shouldn’t be needed in the first place. We’re a community rooted in the way we are connected — we all need to take responsibility for protecting our spaces and respecting each other.”

The Respect YOUR Rec campaign’s message is to show respect for yourself, others, the town’s spaces, and to take responsibility for your actions.

“When all of us lead with respect and kindness, we get to continue enjoying our amazing facilities here in Orangeville,” said Heather Savage, Orangeville’s general manager of community services. “We’re a community that deserves to be proud of these spaces. To do that, we must work together and do our part.”

The pledge campaign for Respect YOUR Rec will be available at the Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre and Alder Recreation Centre from Nov. 10 to 16.

Everyone residing or visiting Orangeville is encouraged to make the Respect YOUR Rec pledge.

Readers Comments (0)