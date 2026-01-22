Letters to the Editor

Reflecting on 2025

January 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

This year has been an exciting one for Dufferin-Caledon, with many important investments and community milestones that continue to strengthen our towns and enhance local quality of life. I’m proud to share some highlights from across our Dufferin-Caledon:

Across both Dufferin and Caledon:

  • The opening of Dufferin-Caledon’s first MRI, which the Smart Headwaters campaign raised $18 million to bring to our region and the province will be contributing around $800,000 annually to help residents access diagnostic imaging and better healthcare closer to home. 
  • The Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT), a collaboration between Caledon OPP, Dufferin OPP and Headwaters Health Care Centre, received over $680,000 to ensure individuals experiencing mental health or addiction crises receive the specialized services they need. 


In Dufferin:

  • The Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund (HEWSF) provided over $8 million to Orangeville to help build approximately 3,055 new homes, supporting growth and housing availability for families. 
  • The Rotary Redevelopment Project received over $1 million from the Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund (CSRIF) to help revitalize Rotary Park into a vibrant, year-round hub for sport, leisure and community life. 

In Caledon:

  • Construction on Highway 413 is now underway, an important project that will reduce gridlock, improve travel times, and support local job creation. 
  • Caledon Community Services (CCS) received $52,800 through the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) to develop a new intake and information referral process to better connect families with young children to essential supports. 

As we look toward 2026, I am proud to serve you and work together to make Dufferin-Caledon even stronger.

Wishing you a safe, happy and healthy holiday season and all the best in 2026.

Sincerely,
Sylvia Jones, MPP
Dufferin-Caledon


