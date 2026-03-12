Provincial Junior Hockey League moves to semi-final round of playoffs

By Brian Lockhart

The Provincial Junior Hockey League has eliminated half of the teams in the league after completing the quarter-final round of the 2026 divisional playoffs.

There were a few upsets among middle-of-the-pack teams with similar records through the first round of playoffs.

In the North Carruthers Division, the fifth-place Midland Flyers knocked out the Penetang Kings in a series that took the full seven games to complete.

In the East Tod Division, the fifth-place Amherstview Jets won their series over the fourth-place Picton Pirates in seven games.

The South Doherty Division saw the fifth-place New Hamburg Firebirds eliminate the Norwich Merchants 4-1.

In the West Yeck Division, the fifth-place Mt. Brydges Bulldogs won over the fourth-place Petrolia Flyers in a series that went five games.

There are now 32 teams left in the league who have entered the semi-final round. The division winners will compete for the Provincial Schmalz Cup.

Locally, the North Carruthers Division had some predictable results in the quarter-final round.

There are now four teams battling it out in the semi-finals.

The Alliston Hornets are leading the Orillia Terries 2-0 after the opening weekend of games.

This is a big grudge match. Last season, the Terriers defeated the Hornets in the final series, pulling off an underdog win that stunned fans. Last year’s championship series lasted five games.

In the other North Carruthers series, the first-place Stayner Siskins are up against the fifth-place Midland Flyers.

The Siskins are leading after winning Game 1 of the series.

Game 2 of that series was scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, in Midland.

Results were not available at press time.

All semi-final games in the league are scheduled to wrap up by Mar. 19.

The division championships will get underway the following week.

It has been an exciting season for Junior C hockey fans, with many good games, and the best games still to be played as teams turn up the energy as the playoffs continue.

