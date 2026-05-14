Police deem structure fire in Amaranth suspicious, up to $2 million in damages estimated

May 14, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Detachment Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, alongside local fire departments and emergency crews, are investigating a suspicious structure fire in Amaranth.

On May 9, at approximately 4:51 a.m., emergency crews responded to a reported structure fire on 6th Line in the Township of Amaranth.

The residence was vacant at the time of the fire, with damage estimated between $1.5 and $2 million dollars.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Dufferin OPP Major Crime Unit, with assistance from the Office of the Fire Marshal. No charges have been laid at this time.

As part of the ongoing investigation, investigators are asking residents in the area to review any available home surveillance, dash camera, or security footage for suspicious persons or vehicles that may have been observed in the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity, or who may have information related to this incident, is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information through Crime Stoppers Simcoe Dufferin and Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Anyone impacted by this incident who wishes to speak with Victim Services is encouraged to contact Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP remain committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value the public’s assistance in helping keep our communities safe,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

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