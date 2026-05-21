Compass Run for Food looks to raise $80,000 to fight food insecurity

May 21, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The 13th annual Compass Run for Food is returning on June 13 and organizers are hoping to raise $80,000 to combat hunger.

Hosted by the Compass Community Church in Mono, the run will get underway at 9 a.m. with opening ceremonies, followed by staggered starts for each group of participants.

The event brings the community together in support of local food banks, school nutrition programs and other food initiatives across Dufferin County.

Five-kilometre and 10-kilometre routes are available, as well as a Team Challenge and KIDS Challenge, to encourage participation across all ages and fitness levels.

As of press time, nearly $48,000 has been raised through pledges to race participants.

“We are very passionate about what we do, and our race executive understands that there are many hungry people in our community,” says Steve Coburn, race executive for Compass Run for Food. “That’s why we continue to set ambitious goals year after year. Whether it’s supporting school breakfast programs or helping local food banks meet increasing demand, every dollar raised stays local and helps families who truly need it.”

The Compass Run for Food has raised nearly $600,000 since 2014 and the need for funds is stronger than ever before with local food banks seeing record levels of usage.

Funds raised from the Compass Run for Food directly support the Orangeville Food Bank, Grand Valley Food Bank, Shelburne food initiatives, school breakfast programs, and other local efforts focused on improving access to nutritious food.

The Orangeville Food Bank alone now serves nearly 1,600 individuals every month, including close to 600 children. While more than 56,000 pounds of food are distributed monthly, donations currently account for less than half of that amount. Similar increases in demand are being experienced throughout the region.

“School nutrition programs also continue to play an important role in supporting student health, learning, and overall well-being by ensuring children have access to healthy meals throughout the school day,” reads a press release from Compass Run for Food.

“Organizers encourage the community to get involved by registering for the race, donating, volunteering, or becoming a corporate sponsor. One hundred percent of registration proceeds are directed toward local food insecurity initiatives.”

To find out more, to sponsor, donate, or register, visit www.compassrun.com or follow @compassrunforfood on Facebook.

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