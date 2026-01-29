General News

Provincial funding for fire departments in Dufferin–Caledon doubles to $20 million

January 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Ontario’s Fire Protection Grant is providing twice as much money to the five departments across Dufferin–Caledon this year.

The grant has doubled from $10 million to $20 million this year. It will be used to enhance cancer prevention measures for firefighters and improve emergency-response capabilities for lithium-ion battery related incidents.

“Our firefighters face new and evolving risks, and our government is committed to giving them the tools they need to stay safe,” said Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones. “This expanded funding ensures fire departments across Dufferin-Caledon are better protected, prepared and equipped to respond to emergencies.”

This year, several fire departments across Dufferin-Caledon will receive targeted investments, including:

  • Town of Caledon – Purchasing and installing a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) air compressor and filling station to support clean-air operations.
  • Rosemont District Fire Department – Installing a Circul-Air Toro-Decon SCBA, personal protective equipment (PPE) & and Hardgoods decontamination unit to reduce carcinogen exposure.
  • Orangeville Fire Services – Purchasing 40 sets of extrication coats, pants, and belts for use during technical rescue operations, reducing reliance on heavier gear and lowering contamination risks.
  • Shelburne Fire Department – Purchasing a hose washer and 10 sets of flame-fighter turnout gear to support safer decontamination practices.
  • Mulmur/Melancthon Fire Department – Purchasing 30 new SCBA facepieces and storage bags and completing minor hall renovations to install a dedicated cleaning station to improve decontamination procedures.
  • Grand Valley Fire Department – Relocating existing and new PPE extractors to a suitable location in the fire hall, with required structural, plumbing and electrical work, followed by the installation of a new extraction unit to enhance cancer-prevention protocols.

“Dufferin-Caledon’s fire services play a vital role in protecting our communities,” reads a press release from Jones, announcing the funding.

“This investment ensures local departments can upgrade critical equipment and infrastructure and respond safely to emerging hazards, reducing long-term health risks for firefighters.”


