Pair of fundraisers coming to Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre

October 2, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is holding a couple of fundraisers in the coming months.

The Fall Draw for Paws 50/50 Lottery is taking place on Nov. 18, in support of animals in need. Those who purchase a 50/50 ticket will have a chance to win a jackpot of $75,000 or more. Last year’s lottery winner took home more than $127,000, making a significant impact across Ontario for animals in need. Tickets are available online at ontariospcalottery.ca.

The 5th Annual Cold Noses Warm Wishes Online Holiday Auction runs from Nov. 26to Dec. 3. Thanks to the incredible generosity of local businesses and community members, last year’s auction raised nearly $3,000 to help animals in need.

This year, the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is aiming even higher, expanding the variety of gifts up for bid and working to raise even more vital funds to support animals in our community.


Explore, learn, and connect: Bruce Trail Day coming to Riverside Woods Nature Reserve

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club is hosting a free event at Riverside Woods Nature Reserve to celebrate ...

County of Dufferin to donate decommissioned ambulance to West Africa

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A decommissioned ambulance from the Dufferin County Paramedic Services (DCPS) is being repurposed and shipped to West Africa ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Youth charged with armed robbery of downtown Orangeville business twice in three days

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested one male in connection with an armed robbery at a retail store ...

Orangeville sets wheels moving toward traffic bylaw overhaul

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITAITVE REPORTER Orangeville brought a streamlined bylaw to residents that it hopes will address some of the issues broached by ...

Majority of survey respondents oppose bylaw regulating firearms in Mono, council considers limiting scope to residential areas

By JAMES MATTHEWS Recent survey results in Mono indicate much opposition against council adopting a bylaw to regulate the discharge of firearms. A staff report ...

Orangeville’s ninth annual autism walk brings community together in support of inclusivity

Fendley Park was abuzz with activity last Sunday, Sept. 28, as organizations from across Dufferin-Caledon gathered to raise money for autism support groups across the ...

Local dentist receives Canadian Business Excellence Award

By Brian Lockhart The Canadian Business Excellence Awards, presented annually by Excellence Canada, have recognized Dr. Raj Khanuja of Headwaters Dental in Orangeville for his ...

Mayor’s #RootedInCommunity Fall Food Drive to return in support of Orangeville Food Bank

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post’s annual #RootedInCommunity Fall Food Drive is coming to the community on Saturday, Oct. 4. ...

County of Dufferin Paramedic Services implementing Medical Priority Dispatch System

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Changes are coming to 9-1-1 medical call dispatch in Dufferin County. The County of Dufferin announced in a ...