Osprey Valley to host upcoming First Responder Appreciation skate

January 15, 2026

By Joshua Drakes

The upcoming First Responders Appreciation family skate will put the spotlight on police, firefighters, and paramedics who serve the community.

The outing is slated for Jan. 24 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Alton. The event is organized in partnership with Boots on the Ground, a support service for first responders.

The event is designed as a family-friendly way to say thank you while giving residents a chance to learn more about the people and services they rely on in emergencies.

Brian Decker, Osprey Valley’s director of marketing and communications, said multiple agencies are set to attend and more are likely to be announced. Already the Caledon Fire Department, the OPP, and responders with the Peel paramedic service are to attend.

The goal is to create an atmosphere where families can enjoy a fun day out while gaining a deeper appreciation for the work first responders do every day. There will be something to do for both adults and kids.

“There’s going to be emergency vehicles on site that are going to be offering tours,” Decker said. “I’ve got young kids of my own and they’re super excited about it. I know there’s a lot of other families in the same boat.”

Visitors can also warm up beside outdoor fireplaces with hot chocolate, s’mores, and Osprey Tails, the venue’s signature spin on a classic winter treat.

The appreciation event is scheduled during Osprey Valley’s regular family skate hours. Blending it into the usual weekend programming ensures that anyone coming out to skate can also take part in the activities, meet first responders, and explore the displays.

The First Responders Appreciation skate is the venue’s first event of its kind, pulled together on a relatively short timeline over the holiday season. With many first responders that play on Osprey Valley’s golf course, Decker said the collaboration came together very smoothly.

“It kind of came together through a mutual contact between some members of our staff and the organization,” he said. “I think just occupying this space that we have, having a lot of first responders and people who work in emergency services like police services, paramedics, firefighters, who play golf … it came together very naturally.”

Behind the event is a broader effort to establish Osprey Valley as a year-round community destination.

Traditionally known for its golf courses, the property has undergone significant expansion in recent years, adding new clubhouses, public restaurants, and event spaces that support four-season use.

The on-site ice rink and other winter amenities such as fireplaces, hot chocolate, and snacks are intended to provide accessible recreation for local residents. With an indoor golf academy already operating and a free community putting course opening soon in partnership with Golf Canada, Osprey Valley is positioning itself as a public, community-focused hub.

