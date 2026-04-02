Orangeville Winter Farmers’ Market extended for additional week at Town Hall

April 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Winter Farmers’ Market is being extended for on additional week, until April 25, due to popular demand.

Running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, the winter market takes place inside Orangeville Town Hall at 87 Broadway, with a variety of vendors.

The final indoor market provides a great opportunity to stock up on local goods before the outdoor season begins.

Just two weeks after the final indoor market, the outdoor Orangeville Farmers’ Market returns to Second Street, near its intersection with Broadway, in front of Town Hall, for its 35th season.

The first outdoor market kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 9.

“More than ever, Canadians are embracing a shop local, shop Canadian lifestyle— recognizing the economic, health, and environmental benefits of supporting local producers. And if those reasons aren’t convincing enough, the taste certainly is. Simply put, local food tastes better,” said Alison Scheel, executive director of the Orangeville Business Improvement Area (OBIA), who hosts the Orangeville Farmers’ Market each week.

“The Orangeville Farmers’ Market has proudly spent 35 years connecting the community with fresh, locally grown and raised vegetables, fruit, meats, and treats. The only way to get food fresher and closer to home is to grow it yourself.”

The market runs every Saturday until Oct. 17, providing a weekly opportunity to experience some of the very best of local food and community.

The Orangeville BIA says opening day on May 9 promises more than just great shopping – visitors can enjoy a vibrant market atmosphere featuring live music, a magic show, free bucket truck rides with Orangeville Hydro, a petting zoo and free face painting

These activities are made possible by the businesses and merchants of OBIA and the market’s generous sponsor, Seablox.

“Market Saturdays capture small-town living at its very best. Visitors are encouraged to explore the market, discover the unique shops and restaurants that surround it, and take time to enjoy everything the community has to offer,” said Scheel. “We can’t wait to welcome you downtown.”

Readers Comments (0)