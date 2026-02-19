Orangeville tightens pedestrian safety near downtown high school

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville council recently adopted measures to improve intersection safety.

And Councillor Joe Andrews said a three-way stop, included among those measures in the Orangeville District Secondary School and Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre, is long overdue.

“It will end up providing opportunities not only for safety mitigation, but also traffic mitigation in the proper way,” he said.

The new traffic control measure was included among amendments to Orangeville’s Traffic Management and Parking Bylaw adopted during council’s Feb. 9 meeting.

Among other recommended changes was replacing the current yield sign at Sunset and Sunset/Faulkner (south) with a new stop sign requiring westbound vehicles to stop.

The town will replace the current yield sign at Sunset and Sunset/Northgate (north) with a Stop sign requiring eastbound vehicles to stop.

A yield sign at Forest Park and Northgate will be replaced with a stop sign requiring eastbound vehicles to stop on Forest Park.

And a new stop sign will be added on Bythia Street at Victoria Street to make the intersection an all-way stop, providing a controlled crossing for pedestrians and school-age children.

A new stop sign will be added on Thompson Road to make the intersection an all-way stop, providing a controlled crossing for pedestrians and school-age children.

And new stop signs will be installed on Northmen Way at the entrance to the high school parking lot to make this location an all-way stop.

Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said the traffic measures have been in the works for a while, since residents in the area advocated for the changes.

“With anything in any area, it’s just so rewarding when people actually reach out and want to engage and try to make change,” Taylor said. “And look at what’s going to happen.”

Mayor Lisa Post agreed.

She said several pedestrian crossing concerns about the high school and arena area were broached during meetings of the mayor’s youth advisory committee.

“This is the first step of a few to enhance the safety in the area,” Post said.

