Orangeville protects the public and environment with salvage yard rules

February 26, 2026

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville has taken steps toward a license requirement for salvage yards.

The proposed Salvage Yard Bylaw introduces operations standards intended to ensure lawful acquisition of goods, appropriate verification practices, and proper material handling.

Council heard, when it met Feb. 23, that the provisions are preventive in nature and designed to promote transparency and reduce risks associated with the acceptance and storage of salve materials.

The receipt, storage, dismantling, and resale or disposal of scrap materials, vehicle components, and other second-hand goods carry a higher regulatory risk profile due to the nature of materials handled and the potential impacts on surrounding properties.

James Bramley, the town’s licensing and bylaw enforcement supervisor, said staff were directed to develop a regulatory framework for this business class.

The bylaw also requires transaction records that can be inspected.

“These measures support accountability by providing enforcement tools to ensure compliance,” according to a report to council. “Given the nature of salvage yards’ operations, the bylaw includes environmental oversight measures requiring the submission of a professional Environmental Site Assessment.”

The assessment is to protect soil and groundwater, safeguard neighbouring properties, and mitigate potential long-term environmental and financial risks to the municipality.

The possibility of the bylaw comes on the heels of a pending court case stemming from the theft of municipal materials that had been discovered at a salvage yard, said David Smith, the town’s CAO.

“With operational standards, we are focused on lawful acquisition,” Bramley said.

Identification verification reduces the risk of a salvage yard accepting stolen goods. Mandatory holding periods are a buffer before materials can be sold or destroyed.

A vehicle’s catalytic converter is a sought-after target by thieves because of the high-value metals inside it. They convert toxic gases from the combustion process. Rare high-value precious metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium are inside.

Orangeville resident Matthew Smith suggested the proposed salvage bylaw have specific verbiage related to such items. They’re allowed to be received at a salvage yard if brought by a motor vehicle dealer or repair shop.

Stipulating that the yard operates only under its license ensures it won’t be used as an illegal impound yard.

“These are not unusual measures,” Bramley said.

Application requirements include business documentation, identification verification, criminal record screening, proof of commercial liability insurance, and payment of prescribed fees.

Bramley said in the report that those requirements are consistent with the town’s broader licensing practices and reflect standards commonly found in comparable Ontario municipalities.

The bylaw will protect the interests, safety, and environmental well-being of residents and business owners.

“The purpose of this bylaw is not to restrict legitimate business activity,” Bramley said.

