Orangeville Otters close the season with Summer Splash Invitational

July 24, 2026 · 0 Comments



Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Orangeville Otters Swim Club closed out the 2025/26 season with an outstanding week at the Summer Splash Invitational, hosted by the Otters at the Alder Street Recreation Centre from June 26 to 28.

In addition to the Otters, the three-day meet welcomed Markham Aquatic Club, Barrie Trojan Swim Club, Etobicoke Swim Club, Oakville Swim Club, and New Stars Swimming Club.

A highlight of the meet was the Super Finals, where the fastest swimmers from the senior session, ages 13 and older, returned to race against one another regardless of age group. Qualifiers were determined by time, creating exciting head-to-head races among the meet’s top senior athletes.

Otter swimmers set more than 30 club records over the course of the weekend. New records were made with individuals and lap and relay events across multiple age groups.

The girls led the way with standout performances across the younger age groups.

Hannah Herzog set a lap record in the 100-metre breaststroke. Gracie Chapman set a lap record in the 100-metre butterfly.

In the 11–12 girls’ category, Qyona Egbert broke club records in the 1,500-metre freestyle and 400-metre freestyle and set lap records in the 100-metre freestyle and 100-metre breaststroke.

Jemma Harrison broke the 200-metre individual medley record and set a lap record in the 100-metre butterfly.

The 11–12 girls also set new 4 x 100 metre freestyle and medley relay records.

For the 13–14 girls, Dia Manota set a lap record in the 100-metre breaststroke, while the team established a new 4 x 200-metre freestyle relay record.

Marissa Staniscia set both the 15–17 and open lap records in the 100-metre breaststroke.

The boys added another strong collection of record-setting performances.

Lawson Noronha set a 10-and-under club record in the 200-metre butterfly. Rowan Young established new club records in the 1,500-metre freestyle and, with his 800-metre split during the race, the 800-metre freestyle.

The 10-and-under boys also established a new 4 x 100-metre freestyle relay record.

Kaiden Norris broke the 13–14 boys’ record in the 200-metre butterfly and set lap records in the 100-metre butterfly and 200-metre freestyle. The 13–14 boys also set new records in the 4 x 100-metre medley relay and 4 x 200-metre freestyle relay.

In the 15–17 boys’ category, Maurizio Ruggieri set a lap record in the 100-metre breaststroke and Curran Brindley set a lap record in the 100-metre butterfly. Both swimmers also set the corresponding open lap records in their events.

The 15–17 boys and open boys set new 4 x 200-metre freestyle relay records.

“Summer Splash was an amazing final meet of the season for so many of our swimmers,” said Sam Kuntz, head coach of the Orangeville Otters Swim Club.

“It was great to see athletes of all ages step up, race hard and support one another throughout the weekend. The records are an exciting reflection of the work our swimmers have put in, but just as importantly, the meet showed the energy, growth and team spirit that make this club so special.”

The Orangeville Otters thank the visiting clubs, coaches, officials, volunteers, families and swimmers who helped make the Summer Splash Invitational a successful celebration of the season.

The club looks forward to welcoming swimmers back for another exciting year in the fall.

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