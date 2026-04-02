Orangeville Lions Club to host Neil Young Tribute Concert

April 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Orangeville Lions are turning up the volume on their longstanding mission of community service with an upcoming Neil Young tribute concert designed as much to give back as to entertain.

Taking place on April 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Westminster United Church on Broadway, Orangeville Lion Dan Roach said that, so far, public interest has been strong, and the Lions are excited to host the concert.

“We’re looking forward to it,” he said. “We’re hoping to get 300 people, and so far ticket sales are strong. We’re lucky to be able to count on this community to support us. The community is always strong.”

Every dollar raised from the event will be funnelled back into the community through the Orangeville Lions Charitable Trust, which supports a range of local organizations, including the Orangeville Food Bank, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Family Transition Place.

For this concert, sponsors are helping to cover the major expenses, including the performer and venue. That support enables the Lions to ensure ticket revenue has the maximum impact.

The event also extends the Lions’ philosophy of community partnership: local businesses are contributing refreshments and support, and a 50/50 draw will send additional funds to Lions causes and a local charity, to be finalized once licensing is complete.

“We pride ourselves on every cent we raise going back to the community,” Roach said. “Our sponsors are pretty well paying for the act and for the venue, so we don’t have much we need to spend, so it’s going right back into supporting our community as always.”

In keeping with the club’s emphasis on accessibility and gratitude, the refreshments — cookies, sweets, coffee, and water — will be offered free of charge to ticket holders.

At the heart of the evening is a full-scale Neil Young tribute performance by Andrew Sansone, an Orangeville-based musician fronting a four-piece band. Known for capturing the spirit and sound of Neil Young, Sansone’s act blends acoustic and electric sets with a video backdrop and professional lighting to create a complete concert experience.

He has taken this show across Ontario, the East Coast, and into the United States, and the Lions are aiming to welcome 300 attendees for this local stop.

“We were lucky to have Andrew come to our last meeting in full Neil Young regalia and do two acoustic songs. And I can tell you, if you closed your eyes, you would have thought it was Neil. He is that good,” said Roach.

The concert will take place at Westminster United Church (247 Broadway, Orangeville). The venue was chosen for its excellent acoustics, welcoming atmosphere, and in-house audio-visual capabilities, which help elevate the production while keeping costs manageable.

The Lions plan to have about 10 members on hand the night of the show to help things run smoothly, from greeting guests to supporting the 50/50 draw.

The Neil Young tribute concert is scheduled for April 17 at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $45 plus HST and can be purchased online through the Lions’ established ticket link or in person at BookLore, 121 First Street, a long-time supporter of Lions initiatives.

For online tickets, go to business.dufferinbot.ca/events/details/orangeville-lions-club-presents-a-neil-young-tribute-2647

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