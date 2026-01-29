Orangeville launches Community Recognition Awards to celebrate local excellence

The Town of Orangeville is launching the Community Recognition Awards, a new program created to celebrate the people who make Orangeville a better place to live.

New in 2026, the Community Recognition Awards shine a light on individuals and groups whose efforts help build a healthy, thriving and welcoming community. The program recognizes volunteer service and community achievement across a range of categories, celebrating the care, commitment and pride that residents bring to Orangeville every day.

“Orangeville is stronger because of the people who step up, give back and help others feel connected,” said Mayor Post. “These awards are celebrating the people who embody the idea of being rooted in community and striving for excellence.”

Public nominations are a key part of the Community Recognition Awards. Residents are encouraged to nominate people whose contributions have made a meaningful difference in the community. Nominations close on Feb. 27 at 4:30 p.m.

Nominations must be completed online. All required sections must be filled out to be considered. Accessible formats and assistance with completing forms are available upon request.

Each nomination package includes several items that must be completed as part of the process, including an impact statement about the nominee and supporting evidence.

To ensure fairness and integrity, self-nominations and nominations from immediate family members are not accepted.

Award categories include:

Volunteer Service Awards, recognizing Orangeville residents for long-term volunteer contributions in:

community and social services

sports and recreation

arts and culture

Citizen Achievement Awards, recognizing Orangeville residents, teams or groups who have achieved success at the provincial, national or international level in:

sports and recreation

arts and culture

Community Champion Award, recognizing a person who has made a lasting impact on community life through at least 10 years of continued effort. This award is only presented when merited.

Mayor’s Special Achievement Award, the program’s highest honour, recognizing an extraordinary or timely achievement that brings distinction to Orangeville and does not fit within other categories. Public nominations are not accepted for this award.

The Community Recognition Awards aim to reflect the diversity of Orangeville and recognize people fairly across different ages, genders, cultural backgrounds, abilities and community interests. The adjudication process includes bias awareness training and strives to include a range of lived experiences.

Together, the Community Recognition Awards celebrate the people whose dedication, generosity and achievements help Orangeville thrive.

To learn more or submit a nomination, visit orangeville.ca/RecognitionAwards.

