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Orangeville Junior A Northmen advance in playoffs after overtime win against Six Nations

July 24, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Orangeville Junior Northmen have advanced to the second round of the Ontario Junior A Lacrosse League playoffs after an overtime win in game six of their best-of-seven series against the Six Nations Arrows.

It was a gruelling schedule for both teams as the six playoff games were played over eight days.

Game 1 of the series got underway on July 12 on the Six Nations Arrows’ home floor. The Northmen came out on top with an 8-5 win to start the series.

The series was tied when the Arrows responded with an 8-7 win at Tony Rose Arena on July 13.

Six Nations took the lead with a 14-9 win on July 15.

It was again a tied series when the Orangeville team won 15-13 in front of a hometown crowd on July 16.

Game 5 got underway on July 18 at Six Nations. The Northmen were back in front after a 12-10 win.

Returning to Tony Rose on July 19, for Game 6, the Arrows needed a win to keep the series alive, while the Northmen hit the floor determined to end the series with a win.

The Northmen blasted onto the floor and were leading 5-1 with six minutes remaining in the first period.

Six Nations had a huge late period, scoring four goals in just over three minutes to tie the game 5-5 heading into the second period.

First period Northmen goals came from Max Kruger, Sean Costigan, Guerin Jennings, and Dylan Sanderson.

Orangeville got the edge in the second period, outscoring the Arrows 3-1.

Orangeville’s goals came from Ayden Matthews and Jennings, who got his second and third goals of the night.

Leading by two goals going into the final frame, the Northmen were tasked with keeping the Arrows from scoring.

Six nations scored early in the third period.

Orangeville responded with two.

The Arrows kept up the pressure and scored four more, including a final goal with just 10 seconds left on the clock to tie the game 11-11, and force an overtime period.

Third period Orangeville goals came from Evan Miller and two from Dylan Sanderson.

The teams returned for overtime.

Orangeville’s Max Kruger got the winning goal with 6:53 left on the clock to give the Northmen a 21-11 win.

The Junior A Northmen will now advance to the second round of playoffs.  


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