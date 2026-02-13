Orangeville council keeps crosswalk maintenance yearly, decides against bi-annual approach

February 13, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Some maintenance jobs require a little more attention than others.

Orangeville resident Matthew Smith suggested to town council during its Feb. 9 meeting a way he thought the municipality may be able to save a few capital dollars.

Orangeville municipal staff have been revisiting stop controls and various means of traffic easement in recent months.

Smith said there’s a report in a proposed stop-control bylaw update indicating that paint maintenance on some ladder crossings is to be done annually. He wondered if it was necessary to do that every year, given that those crosswalks are mostly on lower-traffic residential streets.

He suggested that such maintenance be deferred every second or third year to save money.

Tim Kocialek, the town’s infrastructure services general manager, said that could have been done easily years ago when oil-based paints were used for crosswalks. Those paints would last for two or three years.

Because of the materials available today, he said it is necessary to repaint crosswalks twice a year in some areas of town.

“Now, for a lot of areas with the water-based paints, you’re lucky if you can get a year,” Kocialek said. “You couldn’t last two or three years. You wouldn’t see the line after.”

Readers Comments (0)