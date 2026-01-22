Orangeville Blitz maintains second place after a shutout over Halton Hills Coyotes

January 22, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Blitz are in second place in the North Division of the Metropolitan League after a 5-0 shutout over the Halton Hills Coyotes on home ice at the Alder Street Arena in Orangeville on Friday, Jan. 16.

The Blitz opened the scoring in the first period on goals from Tyler Randell just past the midway mark in the frame and a late goal with 2:15 remaining in the period from Keenan Suthers.

Continuing to play a strong defensive game, the Blitz shut down the Coyotes’ attack in the second period.

Two more Blitz goals from Luca Marandola and Kyle Heffenan made it a 4-0 Orangeville game with one period remaining.

In the final period, the Coyotes remained scoreless, while Cameron Searles got the final goal of the night for the Blitz when he scored with 13:27 left on the clock.

The final was a 5-0 win for the Blitz.

Orangeville goalie Ryan Mantle was named the First Star of the game, making 41 saves for the night.

The Blitz took eight minutes in minor penalties for the night. The Coyotes spent six minutes in the box on minors and took one 10-minute misconduct penalty.

After the weekend, the Blitz are in second place in the North Division with a 10-7 record, including one overtime win, and 20 points.

The Six Nations Ironmen have an identical 10-7 record and 20 points, but have first place based on GF/GA average.

In the number three sport, the Halton Hills Coyotes are well behind with seven points and a 3-15 record, including one overtime loss.

The Woodstock Lakers have won only two games after 17 times on the ice this year.

The Alviston Killer Bees lead the South Division with 28 points, followed by the Strathroy Jets with 27 in the points column.

The Blitz will have one road game on Feb. 1, against the Six Nations Ironmen.

They will return to home ice at the Alder Street Arena on Friday, Feb. 6, when they will host the Strathroy Jets.

Game time is 8 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)