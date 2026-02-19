Headline News

OPP staff changes alters Mono police service agreement

February 19, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Mono’s OPP service agreement will be altered starting in March, and the change won’t mean extra costs.

Mono pays for policing above the standard OPP agreement. The current additional policing agreement runs until December 2029 and includes 1.25 full-time equivalent (FTE) officers to cover enhanced traffic enforcement. That’s going to change on March 1.

The provincial police force said last fall that a number of part-time officers had retired and that it wouldn’t be able to meet the extra 1.25 FTE, which equates to two part-time officers.

One of those officers left the detachment, and the second officer retired.

The OPP informed Mono late last year that the municipality’s policing contract needed to be amended. Specifically, the service wanted to change the agreement to one FTE.

“I was pretty adamant that we should have no decrease in service,” Mono Mayor John Creelman said.

Instead of hiring a pair of part-time officers, the police force informed the municipality that it would hire a single full-time officer. And that’s the reason for the FTE decrease.

A report to council indicates that a change to one FTE doesn’t mean a loss in policing in Mono.

Mayor John Creelman said paid duty officers can supplement the new agreement if extra policing is required and the funds are available.

Paid duty rates range from $88.53 to $113.33 per hour. Vehicle and admin costs are additional. A typical four-hour traffic patrol would cost about $130 per hour.

“One advantage of paid duty is that it gives the town significant control over when and where additional police services are deployed,” according to the staff report.

The 2026 cost summary for policing is estimated at $219,737 for one FTE. That means a $62.43 cost per Mono household. That’s almost an extra three per cent more than the 2025 cost estimate.

Councillor Melinda Davie asked how council will know when more policing is required.

Creelman said the extra paid duty comes into effect when the town triggers it.

“We could do so, for instance, on long weekends,” he said. “We could also do it in specified spots.”

“When it comes to paid duty, I think that council might just give general direction to staff on either a dollar amount or the type of times and locations that they’re interested in,” said Fred Simpson, the town’s clerk. “Whichever way council wants to go.”

“We could do both, actually,” Creelman said.

Les Halucha, the town’s treasurer, said the change doesn’t require more money from town coffers.

“In fact, if we never trigger a paid duty, we actually save money,” Creelman said.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

County approves $52.7 million budget with nearly 4 per cent levy increase

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County officials believe this year’s budget will stay the course toward its objectives even as it puts fiscal responsibility at the ...

Trenton man arrested for attempted murder following stabbing of two people in Orangeville

A 31-year-old man from Trenton, Ont. has been arrested for attempted murder, among other violent charges, following an incident in Orangeville late last week. Dufferin ...

Orangeville tightens pedestrian safety near downtown high school

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council recently adopted measures to improve intersection safety. And Councillor Joe Andrews said a three-way stop, included among those measures in ...

Businesses cash in on Orangeville façade program grants

By JAMES MATTHEWS A report to Orangeville council shows that community improvement grants need an increase in dollars to keep up with higher construction costs. ...

OPP staff changes alters Mono police service agreement

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono’s OPP service agreement will be altered starting in March, and the change won’t mean extra costs. Mono pays for policing above ...

Community raises $60,000 in one week to support grieving family

By Joshua Drakes A fundraising campaign launched through GoFundMe is drawing strong community support for the children of a local mother whose family is now ...

Upper Grand District School Board updates expectations of students on no-bus days

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter No-bus days, typically caused by inclement weather, will no longer be considered days off, and students are expected ...

Theatre Orangeville’s newest production, Common Ground, is a fun blast from the past

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville’s production of Common Ground offers audiences a warm, character-driven story that balances heartbreak with classic 80s ...

Local advocate takes Orangeville council to task over accessibility issues

By JAMES MATTHEWS The top of a new year is a good time to take stock and to re-evaluate the previous year’s tasks and how ...

New noise rules hinder Mono community groups: Orangeville Agriculture Society

By JAMES MATTHEWS There’s concern that the new stricter noise bylaw in Mono will negatively impact many community groups. Council, during its Feb. 10 meeting, ...