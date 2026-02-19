OPP snowmobile patrol units check nearly 140 riders over Family Day weekend result over

Enhanced joint snowmobile patrols were conducted by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers across several trails over the Family Day long weekend (Feb. 13-16). The Central Region OPP’s Snow Vehicle, All Terrain Vehicle, Vessel Enforcement/Education (SAVE) Unit focused on trail safety, impaired operation, and compliance with the Motorized Snow Vehicles Act (MSVA).

On Friday, Feb. 13, OPP SAVE members, alongside Dufferin Detachment officers, completed joint patrols in and around Dufferin County. Approximately 33 snowmobiles were checked, resulting in two alcohol-related charges and two warnings under the MSVA being issued.

On Saturday, Feb. 14, SAVE members, alongside Collingwood Detachment officers, conducted joint patrols in the Collingwood area. Approximately 60 snowmobiles were checked, resulting in 10 charges and five MSVA warnings being issued. One driver received a seven‑day licence suspension after registering a warn‑range blood‑alcohol level (0.05 to 0.079).

The SAVE Unit continued joint patrols in the Collingwood area on Sunday, Feb. 15, checking approximately 45 snowmobiles. As a result of the patrol, eight charges were issued, primarily related to chin‑strap violations, improper mufflers, and one speeding offence. One operator was charged under the Liquor Licence and Control Act for open alcohol.

The OPP is reminding all snowmobile operators to make safety their priority while out on the trails. “Riders are urged to wear proper safety equipment, including securely fastened helmets, operate at safe speeds, and stay on marked, open trails,” reads a press release from Central Region OPP.

“Alcohol and drugs have no place in snowmobiling. Impaired riding puts everyone at risk.Snow and ice conditions can change rapidly, and operators are encouraged to check trail status, ride according to conditions, and let someone know their planned route and expected return time.

“Safe, responsible riding helps ensure everyone enjoys the winter season.”

