OPP respond to fatal collision, impaired driving and theft incidents throughout Dufferin

July 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

Two-vehicle Mulmur collision claims life of 71-year-old motorcyclist from Hamilton

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, along with Dufferin County Paramedic Services and local fire departments, responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision in Mulmur on July 17.

At approximately 8:43 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to County Road 18 (Airport Road), just north of Mansfield, for a collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist, a 71-year-old male from Hamilton, was pronounced deceased.

Members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit attended to assist with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at: ontariocrimestoppers.ca

Four people charged with impaired driving in Dufferin County

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged four individuals with impaired driving-related offences as a result of traffic complaints, Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) programs, and proactive traffic enforcement.

On July 15, at approximately 11:42 a.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver in the area of Highway 10 and Fourth Avenue in Orangeville.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle at a fast-food restaurant on Broadway and spoke with the driver. During the interaction, officers observed signs of impairment, and an impaired driving investigation was initiated.

Nathan Bowman, 51, of Stouffville, was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

On July 18 at about 5:56 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint about a possible impaired driver on Airport Road in Mulmur Township.

Police located the vehicle a short time later and conducted a traffic stop. After observing signs of impairment, officers began an impaired driving investigation.

Abhineet Dhillon, 27, of Mississauga, was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

On July 19 at about 3:06 a.m., officers were on patrol on Barnett Drive in Shelburne when they conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle that drew their attention.

After observing signs of impairment, officers began an impaired driving investigation.

Samantha Bacchus, 47, of Dundalk, was charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Later that day, at about 11:50 p.m., officers were conducting a RIDE spot check at Townline and Dawson Road in Orangeville when a vehicle entered the checkpoint.

Following a brief conversation with the driver, officers began an impaired driving investigation.

Debra Mugridge, 24, of Orangeville, was charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

All four accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date. Their driver’s licences were suspended and the vehicles involved were impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Dufferin OPP seeking public

assistance following thefts

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals involved in a series of thefts from motor vehicles in Shelburne and Orangeville.

During the early morning hours of July 21, 2026, police received reports of vehicles being entered in the Emerald Crossing community specifically Black Cherry Crescent in the Town of Shelburne. The suspects gained entry by smashing the windows of the vehicles and stole personal items, including credit cards.

The stolen credit cards were later used at a variety store in the Town of Orangeville. Similar incidents were also reported in the area of Buena Vista Drive in Orangeville.

The suspects are described as two south asian males.

One suspect is described as approximately 30 years old, 6’ tall, with a heavy build, short black hair, a scruffy, extended goatee, and large black-framed glasses. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black and grey checkered dress shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as approximately 5’10” tall and was wearing a black, long-sleeved Reebok hoodie with a white logo on the chest and black pants.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer-model white Volkswagen SUV, possibly a Volkswagen Tiguan.

Police are urging residents to remain vigilant, secure their vehicles, remove valuables, and report any suspicious vehicles, individuals, or activity in their neighbourhoods.

Anyone who may recognize either of the individuals or the suspect vehicle, or who has information that may assist with the investigation, is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at: ontariocrimestoppers.ca

OPP urges drivers to buckle up after 32 seatbelt-related deaths

Thirty-two people have died on Ontario roads so far this year in collisions where failing to wear a seat belt or properly restrain a child was a contributing factor, says the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In an effort to reduce preventable deaths from motor vehicle collisions, the OPP issued a statement urging drivers to buckle up.

“Wearing a seat belt remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent death and serious injury in a collision,” reads the statement.

“These fatalities serve as a tragic reminder that failing to wear a seat belt can have irreversible consequences.”

Closer to home, Dufferin OPP investigated six fatal collisions between January and June, resulting in the deaths of seven people. Police said investigators determined a lack of seatbelt use was a contributing factor in one of those collisions.

Dufferin OPP has also laid 166 seatbelt-related charges so far this year, an increase of about 27 per cent compared with the same period in 2025.

Ontario government statistics show people who were not wearing a seatbelt were 36 times more likely to be killed in a collision than those who were buckled up.

“Despite ongoing awareness campaigns and enforcement efforts, some drivers and passengers continue to take unnecessary risks by not buckling up,” said the OPP. “Seat belts are designed to keep vehicle occupants securely positioned during a collision, significantly reducing the likelihood of being ejected from the vehicle or sustaining fatal injuries.”

Proper restraint use is especially important for young passengers. Child car seats and booster seats are designed to provide protection at different stages of a child’s development and can reduce the risk of serious injury in a collision.

“Parents and caregivers have the responsibility to ensure child restraints are appropriate for the child’s age, height and weight, correctly installed, and used on every trip,” the OPP said.

The OPP said officers will continue to educate motorists and enforce Ontario’s seatbelt laws throughout the year, including identifying seatbelt violations as part of efforts to reduce fatalities on the province’s roads.

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