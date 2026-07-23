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OPP release images of suspect vehicles linked to break-in at Orangeville Canadian Tire 

July 23, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals involved in a break and enter at a business in Orangeville.

On July 18, at approximately 9:49 a.m., police responded to a report of a break and enter at Canadian Tire, located on First Street in Orangeville. Police were advised that multiple storage containers located at the rear of the property had been broken into overnight.

Several items were reported stolen, including portable car shelters, vehicle rims, and tires. The total value of the stolen property remains under investigation.

Through the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage showing two suspect vehicles and individuals involved in the theft. The first vehicle is described as an older-model white GMC Savana van, occupied by three males. The second vehicle is described as a newer-model silver GMC Yukon, occupied by two males.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the vehicles or individuals involved, or anyone with information that may assist with the investigation, to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.


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