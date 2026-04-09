Ontario’s minimum wage rises to nearly $18 per hour this fall

April 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Minimum wage will increase from $17.60 to $17.95 per hour on Oct. 1.

The Ontario government announced the increase on April 1, which will result in a roughly 2 per cent pay increase for more than 700,000 minimum-wage workers.

The yearly increase is tied to the province’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), currently at 1.9 per cent.

The provincial government says the $0.35 per hour pay raise helps to ensure wages “continue to reflect economic conditions while protecting workers and providing businesses with greater stability.”

According to the Ontario government, approximately 35 per cent of minimum-wage workers are employed in retail trade and 24 per cent in accommodation and food services.

“Ontario workers are the engine of this province,” said David Piccini, Ontario’s Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “By raising the minimum wage to one of the highest in Canada, our government is putting more money in the pockets of Ontario workers, supporting families through economic uncertainty and giving businesses the stability and predictability they need to plan and grow.”

A minimum wage worker who works 40 hours per week will see an annual pay increase of roughly $728.

In Ontario, minimum wage rises every Oct. 1 based on provincial CPI.

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