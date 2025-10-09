Ontario SPCA’s Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery with guaranteed jackpot of $75,000 up for grabs

A lottery in support of animals runs now until Nov. 18.

The Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery, hosted by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, is returning, with participants again having the chance to win big while caring for animals in need.

The guaranteed jackpot is $75,000, and the pot grows with each ticket sold. The SPCA’s 50/50 lottery in the spring awarded the winner with over $127,000.

“Get your paws on tickets early and you could fetch even more! There are four Early Bird prizes up for grabs, with draws taking place Oct. 9, 16 and 30 and Nov. 6. The Grand Prize draw takes place onNov. 18 and you can get in on the action for as little as $10 for 10 tickets,” reads a press release from the Ontario SPCA. “Don’t miss your chance to win big and help animals get the care they deserve.”

Funds raised through the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery support a new grant program that helps SPCAs and human societies throughout the province, called the Ontario SPCA’s Community Access to Resources, Education, and Support (CARES) Fund.

The fund provides financial support towards programs or initiatives that support animal welfare, such as spay/neuter programs, shelter improvements, and veterinary care.

“This lottery is about more than just the excitement of winning,” said Stephanie Miller, vice president of development at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Every ticket sold helps fund vital programs across the province that improve the lives of animals. Through your support of the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery, we’re able to extend support where it’s needed most and create lasting change for animals in our communities.”

Tickets are available online at ontariospcalottery.ca.

