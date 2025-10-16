General News

Ontario Public Library Week to celebrate retirement of CEO Darla Fraser

October 16, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Libraries play a valuable role in every community, and the Orangeville Public Library is excited to invite its patrons to celebrate with them. This year’s theme Ontario Public Library Week’s theme (Oct. 19-25) is Libraries for Life, highlighting the way libraries support people at all stages—from early literacy to lifelong learning, connection and inspiration.

On Tuesday, Oct. 21, stop by the Library Week celebration and join library staff as they recognize the retirement of Chief Executive Officer, Darla Fraser.

“Our libraries are the heart and soul of our community,” said Fraser. “When we say it’s a space to connect, discover and soar—we mean it. Ontario Public Library Week is an opportunity for us to celebrate together the ways our library has continued to evolve with our community, providing spaces and programs for all ages and interests that inspire learning and personal growth.”

The event will be held at the Mill Street Library from 2 to 4 p.m., with coffee and treats provided. A proclamation for Ontario Public Library Week will be made at 3 p.m.


